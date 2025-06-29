Habs draft: The Snake gives a grade of 9/10

Overtime
I could see the Habs giving him a contract when he’s free as a bird. A 25-year-old center who could play on the 4th line. https://t. co/FTqG1RlAfs
– Vincent Duquette (@VincentDuquette) June 29, 2025
This will be his 23rd season in the NBA. https://t.co/CEHBS10Bwu
– TVA Sports (@TVASports) June 29, 2025
#Isles announce Fs Liam Foudy and Julien Gauthier have both agreed to terms on one-year, two-way contracts.
– Andrew Gross (@AGrossNewsday) June 29, 2025
Conor Sheary (TB) on waivers to terminate contract.
Sheary had one more year at a $2M AAV, but couldn’t get one roster due to TB cap problems. He asked to terminate to get a chance to be in NHL – Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) June 29, 2025
As we wait to see Brad Marchand’s decision with Florida, several teams including Boston and Toronto hope to talk to him come Tuesday when the market opens, if he doesn’t re-sign with the Cup champs. The Bruins would certainly be open to bringing him back. But again, perhaps..
– Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) June 29, 2025