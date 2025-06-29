Skip to content
Habs draft: The Snake gives a grade of 9/10
Michaël Petit
Even if the decentralized draft didn’t go down too well, it’s fair to say that the Canadiens did well this weekend.

Of course, we can’t talk enough about the addition of Noah Dobson for a fairly low return (in addition to having extended Dobson’s contract for eight years at a reasonable price).

Yesterday, rounds two through seven took place and the Habs had several picks left to make.

Twice, they went for the player they had in mind, including Russian(and childhood friend of Ivan Demidov) Alexander Zharovsky. The Habs had Zharovsky fairly high on their list and could have had him with one of their two first-round picks (before the Dobson trade).

All in all, a successful mission (once again) for Kent Hughes and his team.

Simon “Snake” Boisvert also sees great success for the Montreal organization.

He gave the club a 9/10 rating in his review of the draft on Processus.

Zharovsky’s selection at 34th was the steal of the draft, according to Snake.

And rightly so. If you look at his MHL highlights, the guy’s got talent spilling out of his ears.

In fact, the Snake sees Zharovsky becoming a top-6 forward with the Habs soon.

When a second-round pick has the potential to become a top-6 forward, it’s very encouraging. Even more so when the Habs have long been in need of pure forward talent.

As for the rest of the Habs draft, we know that the club selected a lot of big defensemen, which is always useful, especially in the later rounds.

One such defenseman was Bryce Pickford, an almost point-per-game right-handed defenseman with the Medicine Hat Tigers (Gavin McKenna’s team).

Pickford was selected 81st overall with the Vancouver Canucks’ pick for Casey DeSmith, and the Snake could easily see him going out in the second round.

Another first-round coup for the Habs.

And in the fourth round, we can also talk about LJ Mooney, Logan Cooley’s cousin, an extremely talented, but 5-foot-7 forward.

The Snake added that if he were 6 feet tall, he’d come out between 20th and 25th.

Not saying he’d become a Logan Stankoven, but he’s a pretty similar player and the comparison was made by Simon Boisvert and Mathias Brunet.

Let’s not forget that these are all relatively late picks and the chances of them reaching the NHL are pretty slim.

In the Process episode above, at around the 23-minute mark, Boisvert points out that there may only be one player drafted this year who reaches the NHL.

Brunet added to that by saying that if there is just one, without any first-round picks, that’s a win.

In short, the Habs seem to have made some very good choices, and in the worst-case scenario, they’ll have gone for Noah Dobson, which is a win in itself.


