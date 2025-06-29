Draft 2025: not even one defenseman under six feet drafted

2025 #NHLDraft recap:
Nationality
88 (most since 2016)
50
27 (most since 2020)
21
9
9
League
USHL: 40
OHL: 38 (9 in first round)
WHL: 33 (9)
Swe Jr: 28
Russia Jr: 21
QMJHL: 19
Size
Fewer than 30 of 224 picks were under 6-foot.
Global Reach
17 birth..
– Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) June 28, 2025
This statistic really surprised me, and that’s where I pushed my research to finally realize something even more shocking.
30 players drafted out of the 224 in the NHL Draft were under 6’0″ this year
none of the 30 were defensemen
– Mario Tirabassi (@Mario_Tirabassi) June 28, 2025
It’s pretty crazy to notice that, especially considering it’s a 21st century first when compared to other drafts since the early 2000s.
Zero defenseman under 6’0 were taken in the draft this year. pic.twitter.com/EDvfELBmbw
– JB (@JB11XI) June 29, 2025
It’s easy to see why the Florida Panthers’ recent success with a big defensive brigade has clearly influenced the League’s mentality more than Lane Hutson’s Calder Trophy for a 5’9″ defenseman.
In short, there’s clearly still a big preference and trend for tall players and especially tall defensemen in the NHL.
Size still has a huge influence on NHL team draft picks, despite Lane Hutson’s huge success in his NHL rookie season.
The Habs’ star defenseman hasn’t revolutionized the NHL, at least not yet.
Overtime
Alexander Zharovsky ended an interview with Russian outlet MatchTV by saying “Merci beaucoup!”
I wonder if he will go to Canadiens development camp this week. He’s already in Miami, so I’m thinking he will be there, reportedly along with other KHL-contracted players like..
– Andrew Zadarnowski (@AZadarski) June 29, 2025
A great vintage for Canadiens hockey! https://t.co/whJm7Fy9Ub
– La Poche Bleue (@lapochebleue) June 29, 2025
The #Sens and Adam Gaudette are continuing talks. No decision has been made on whether he’ll go to market.
– Bruce Garrioch (@SunGarrioch) June 29, 2025
Jean Pascal announces his retirement from the ring in Laval. He thanks everyone for their support throughout his career. Now it’s time to retire.
– Anthony Marcotte (@anthonymarcotte) June 29, 2025
It was another questionable show. https://t.co/RJh2mfdA4S
– TVA Sports (@TVASports) June 29, 2025