News Claude Giroux stays in Ottawa Jonathan Di Gregorio 2025-06-29 15:15:08

Those hoping to see Claude Giroux join the Habs will be disappointed. The forward has just signed a one-year extension with the Sens for $2 million plus performance bonuses that could reach $2.75 million.

Claude Giroux accepts a one-year contract with the Senators! pic.twitter.com/yEze9ZyJz8 – RDS (@RDSca) June 29, 2025

Details to come..