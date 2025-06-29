Claude Giroux stays in Ottawa

Credit: Those hoping to see Claude Giroux join the Habs will be disappointed. The forward has just signed a one-year extension with the Sens for $2 million plus performance bonuses that could reach $2.75 million. Claude Giroux accepts a one-year contract with the Senators! pic.twitter.com/yEze9ZyJz8 – RDS (@RDSca) June 29, 2025 Details to come..