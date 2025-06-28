The Canadiens’ defense now has the potential to be elite when the window opens

With Suzuki, Caufield, Slafkovsky, Dobson, Guhle signed until early 2030-2033
With a Hutson, Reinbacher and Demidov soon to join this group the #CH is starting to look like a solid team that will grow with its core for a long time to come – Stephane Leroux (@StephRDSJunior) June 27, 2025
Canadiens’ defense with Dobson:
Guhle-Hutson
Matheson-Dobson
Struble-Carrier
This group is genuinely top-5… maybe top-3… pic.twitter.com/JZN3tnyAWL – Big Head Hockey (@BigHeadHcky) June 27, 2025
Hutson – Reinbacher
Kent Hughes has gotten many players in MTL’s core to take a little less on long-term deals. Noah Dobson’s agent told@KDubeJDQhe took a bit less to sign in MTL. Asked Hughes about how critical that is to building a winner in today’s NHL… pic.twitter.com/ZX13aAZthy
– Eric Engels (@EricEngels) June 28, 2025
extension
LeBrun on Insider Trading says Habs are not done after acquiring Noah Dobson: “Jordan Kyrou is a player that Montreal is among several teams that have shown interest in him”
– NHL Watcher (@NHL_Watcher) June 28, 2025