The Canadiens climb to 34th place and draft in Alexander Zharovsky

After yesterday’s first round of the draft, the final six rounds of the auction take place this afternoon. And the Habs, who didn’t select yesterday, were in for a busy day.
The #GoHabsGo draft picks heading into Day 2:
41st overall (via Pittsburgh), 49th overall, 79th overall (via Vancouver), 81st overall, 82nd overall (via New Jersey), 108th overall (via Detroit), 113th overall, 145th overall, 177th overall, and 209th overall.
– Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) June 28, 2025
The Habs trade picks 41 and 49 to advance to the 34th pick of the Hurricanes.
The Habs draft winger Alexander Zharovsky. He played at UFA junior.
– J-F Chaumont (@JFChaumontLNH) June 28, 2025
More details to come…