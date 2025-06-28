Skip to content
Félix Forget
The Canadiens climb to 34th place and draft in Alexander Zharovsky
After yesterday’s first round of the draft, the final six rounds of the auction take place this afternoon. And the Habs, who didn’t select yesterday, were in for a busy day.

The club has 10 picks today.

That said, very quickly, the Habs traded the 41st and 47th picks for a 2nd center with the 34th overall pick.

And with that pick, they selected their first prospect of the current draft: Alexander Zharovsky.

More details to come…

