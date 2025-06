You may also like

With the 209th-overall selection, the Canadiens select defenseman Maxon Vig of the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders in the USHL.

With the 209th-overall selection, the Canadiens have drafted defenseman Maxon Vig from the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders in the USHL.#GoHabsGo |… pic.twitter.com/gYomsAhNmU

– Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) June 28, 2025