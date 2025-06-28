round 4: Habs draft (very small) center John Mooney

Credit: After selecting Alexander Zharovsky, Hayden Paupanekis, Bryce Pickford and Arseni Radkov, the Canadiens had the 113th pick in the draft, and they didn’t move up this time. Since the beginning of the draft, the Habs have been betting on guys with good size… but this time, they opted instead for a very small center: John […]

After selecting Alexander Zharovsky, Hayden Paupanekis, Bryce Pickford and Arseni Radkov, the Canadiens had the 113th pick in the draft, and they didn’t move up this time.

Since the beginning of the draft, the Habs have been betting on guys with good size… but this time, they opted instead for a very small center: John Mooney.

He’s also called L.J. Mooney by others, but either way, it’s the same player.

With the 113th-overall selection, the Canadiens select forward John Mooney from the U.S. National Development Program. With the 113th-overall selection, the Canadiens have drafted forward John Mooney from the USNTDP.#GoHabsGo | #RepêchageLNH | #NHLDraft pic.twitter.com/Wo2Fo85J2m – Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) June 28, 2025

