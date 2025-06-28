Skip to content
Your daily dose of hockey
News

round 4: Habs draft (very small) center John Mooney
Félix Forget
round 4: Habs draft (very small) center John Mooney
Credit: After selecting Alexander Zharovsky, Hayden Paupanekis, Bryce Pickford and Arseni Radkov, the Canadiens had the 113th pick in the draft, and they didn’t move up this time. Since the beginning of the draft, the Habs have been betting on guys with good size… but this time, they opted instead for a very small center: John […]

After selecting Alexander Zharovsky, Hayden Paupanekis, Bryce Pickford and Arseni Radkov, the Canadiens had the 113th pick in the draft, and they didn’t move up this time.

Since the beginning of the draft, the Habs have been betting on guys with good size… but this time, they opted instead for a very small center: John Mooney.

He’s also called L.J. Mooney by others, but either way, it’s the same player.

More details to come…

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share
Copied!
More Content