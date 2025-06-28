Picks 16 and 17: the Islanders select two of the most competitive players in the draft

Times have changed around here. Lamoriello made 4 first-round picks in 7 years. Darche made 3 today. #Isles – Brendan Yerkes (@brendan_yerkes) June 28, 2025

His analysis of all 32 picks is sorted into the following tiers: Winners

Overtime winners

Overtime losers

Losers Full list https://t.co/90ZZiDdCxx – The Athletic (@TheAthletic) June 28, 2025

It’s not hard to imagine all three forming the Islanders’ identity and building a winning culture. – Scott Wheeler

Mathieu Darche correctly identified that the Islanders weren’t in “win-now” mode. Not that my list is the Gospel, but any team drafting three of my top-13 ranked prospects….I can’t be critical. Eklund and Aitcheson both made the Top 5 in my NHL Scout’s poll in the Most.. – Grant McCagg (@grantmccagg) June 28, 2025

The first round is officially OVER! What are your first impressions? pic.twitter.com/B3tCd921rU – TVA Sports (@TVASports) June 28, 2025

overtime

A message from our newest Hab! A message from our newest Hab!

#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/u3husI4k67 – Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) June 28, 2025

Doesn’t sound like the Flames are close on anything regarding Rasmus Andersson at this point. Obviously that chances with one phone call, but at this point nothing that’s been offered has moved the needle for them. They’re happy to be patient on it. – Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) June 28, 2025

The USHL, which has ambitions to become the best junior development league in the world, saw 8 of its products selected in the top 32 last night. 3 current and 5 former (NCAA). It was 10 last year, which equaled its record 2016 crop. #NHLDraft2025 – Mikaël Lalancette (@MikLalancette) June 28, 2025

i’m gonna tell my kids that this was the 2025 decentralized NHL draft pic.twitter.com/ExCq71Wr1H – Memarzadeh (@ArashMemarzadeh) June 27, 2025