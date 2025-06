Picks 16 and 17: the Islanders select two of the most competitive players in the draft

Times have changed around here. Lamoriello made 4 first-round picks in 7 years. Darche made 3 today. #Isles – Brendan Yerkes (@brendan_yerkes) June 28, 2025

Losers Full list https://t.co/90ZZiDdCxx – The Athletic (@TheAthletic) June 28, 2025

It’s not hard to imagine all three forming the Islanders’ identity and building a winning culture. – Scott Wheeler

Mathieu Darche correctly identified that the Islanders weren’t in “win-now” mode. Not that my list is the Gospel, but any team drafting three of my top-13 ranked prospects….I can’t be critical. Eklund and Aitcheson both made the Top 5 in my NHL Scout’s poll in the Most.. – Grant McCagg (@grantmccagg) June 28, 2025

The first round is officially OVER! What are your first impressions? pic.twitter.com/B3tCd921rU – TVA Sports (@TVASports) June 28, 2025

A message from our newest Hab! A message from our newest Hab!

#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/u3husI4k67 – Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) June 28, 2025

Doesn’t sound like the Flames are close on anything regarding Rasmus Andersson at this point. Obviously that chances with one phone call, but at this point nothing that’s been offered has moved the needle for them. They’re happy to be patient on it. – Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) June 28, 2025

The USHL, which has ambitions to become the best junior development league in the world, saw 8 of its products selected in the top 32 last night. 3 current and 5 former (NCAA). It was 10 last year, which equaled its record 2016 crop. #NHLDraft2025 – Mikaël Lalancette (@MikLalancette) June 28, 2025

i’m gonna tell my kids that this was the 2025 decentralized NHL draft pic.twitter.com/ExCq71Wr1H – Memarzadeh (@ArashMemarzadeh) June 27, 2025

Times are changing in New York.Whereas Lou Lamoriello never wanted to look to the future and always focused on the present on Long Island, Mathieu Darche has taken a very different approach.The proof? Mathieu Darche drafted three times yesterday and his predecessor spoke just four times in seven years in the first round since 2018. It’s still crazy… especially when you consider that Darche has publicly said he wants to aim for the playoffs in 2026.Of course, the Noah Dobson deal changed all that. The defenseman couldn’t find common ground with the Islanders, forcing his GM to trade him so as not to lose him a year from now.And even though he wanted short-term reinforcement first, Darche realized that, the way Dobson’s market had developed, moving into the future was the right thing to do.As a result, the Québécois GM went through quite a draft.The proof? Scott Wheeler of The Athletic ranked the Islanders at the top of yesterday’s draft winners… and it’s not just because the club had first dibs: he liked picks 16 and 17.What strikes me most is that Matthew Schaefer, Victor Eklund and Kashawn Aitcheson, the Islanders’ three picks yesterday, are three of the biggest contenders in the 2025 auction.Darche clearly has a style of player in mind…Under Patrick Roy, who has obviously been an outstanding competitor for decades, it’s logical to believe that the Islanders will find their heels on the Noah Dobson deal (Emil Heineman, Eklund and Aitcheson, ultimately) in the next few years.Grant McCagg is also of the same opinion concerning the two players drafted with the Canadiens’ picks.If the Habs and Islanders can get what they’re looking for, so much the better. And while the Canadiens scouts are surely disappointed they didn’t get to talk yesterday, the Canadiens got what they wanted.I think both the Islanders (who wanted to move up for James Hagens) and the Habs (to draft in the first round) would have loved to move up in the draft, but it didn’t happen.Note that the Bruins (James Hagens), Blues (Justin Carbonneau of the Blinvvillle-Boisssbrien Aaarda) and Capitals (Lynden Lakovic) are also among the draft winners, according to Wheeler.I’m not saying this at the end of my text just because I wanted to try and write the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada like Nikki Glaser said yesterday for the Blues. No, no, no…– A message from Noah Dobson.– Please note.– Indeed.– Interesting.– Now that’s funny.