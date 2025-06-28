Skip to content
Your daily dose of hockey
News

Patrick Roy’s defensive system: Islanders defenders challenge it
Raphael Simard
Patrick Roy’s defensive system: Islanders defenders challenge it
Credit: The big news of the weekend in the NHL (not just Montreal) is undoubtedly the trade bringing Noah Dobson to town. For those who just woke up from a coma, yes, you read that right. We know the defenseman wasn’t the happiest in New York and didn’t want to extend his contract there. Mathieu Darche […]
The big news of the weekend in the NHL (not just Montreal) is undoubtedly the trade bringing Noah Dobson to town.

For those who just woke up from a coma, yes, you read that right.

We know the defenseman wasn’t the happiest in New York and didn’t want to extend his contract there. Mathieu Darche and the Islanders still had the upper hand, as the player became an RFA, not a UFA. Darche eventually decided to dance with Kent Hughes, despite the fact that the Jackets were also interested.

All this to say that Dobson may have wanted to leave too, as he didn’t have the best of relationships with Patrick Roy.

The coach ‘s defensive system didn’t meet with unanimous approval, and the organization’s defenders took issue with it. Martin Leclerc (Radio-Canada), on the Tellement Hockey podcast, didn’t name Dobson directly, but he did say that the defensemen didn’t like the system.

I’d like to think that the Habs’ new protégé was one of them.

According to Leclerc, Roy’s system requires perfect coordination, and if that doesn’t work, it opens up spaces in the enclave, among other things. Proof of a flawed system: Dobson’s record has dropped considerably since the Quebecer arrived on Long Island. This is probably no coincidence.

In fact, the relationship between the two men has become toxic.

The team’s backs were questioning themselves, and that made the guys play with the fear of losing and making a mistake. In short, it’s not ideal.

And in Montreal, we experienced a similar situation. Leclerc reminds us that, when Martin St-Louis arrived, the “hybrid” system of play was misunderstood. The players looked bad, because the system was too complicated.

David Savard took matters into his own hands and went to the coaches to tell them how he and his team-mates felt. In the end, it worked and MSL simplified the system. But in New York, no veteran seems to be taking the initiative to talk with Patrick, and this has probably pushed his number-one defenseman out of Long Island.


Overtime

– Aaron Ekblad moves away from Florida.

– Finally.

– Ah well.

– What a story!

– Nice pact.

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share
Copied!
More Content