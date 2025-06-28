Organizational needs: the Canadiens have added four big right-handed defenders since yesterday

So, here’s the #CHs crop for the 2025 draft.
The #Canadien’ s 9 picks today are diverse
Martin Lapointe and Nick Bobrov address the media at the conclusion of the #NHLDraft 2025
overtime
Frank Seravalli: Sidney Crosby wants to remain a Penguin; there's a strong belief that he wants to play out the tenure of Evgeni Malkin who's entering the last year of his deal, and then could potentially reevaluate where he's at; there are 3 or 4 teams watching
Aidan Park stuck around right 'til the very end and it paid off as he was drafted 223rd overall!
Neither is Teoscar Hernandez.
No trade call, nothing signed. More work ahead in terms of the potential of Mitch Marner being traded to Vegas and what the return might be. I don't expect anything will get done tonight.
Among the top-ranked #QMJHL players unclaimed today
90-Liam Kilfoil (HFX)
91-Philippe Veilleux (VDO)
95-Andreas Straka (QUE)
98-Rémi Gélinas (RN)
102-Owen Conrad (CHA)
103-Zachary Morin (STJN)
105-Maddox Labre (VIC)
