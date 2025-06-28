Noah Dobson contract: a cap on Lane Hutson’s value, says Eric Engels

The first round of the National Hockey League draft is now behind us (yes, yes, we made it through), and what we’re obviously remembering about the Canadiens is the acquisition of Noah Dobson.
The deal was made official in the middle of the draft, when the Habs’ first pick in the draft, 16th overall, was finally available.
It’s been a long time, and it’s a clear sign that we’re truly entering the post-reconstruction era.
It’s also a deal that puts a defenseman at the top of the Habs’ $9.5-million-a-year salary scale (excluding Carey Price).
Although Hughes says it doesn’t change his salary structure, Dobson is still the team’s highest-paid player, and this will have an impact on future contracts, especially on a certain Lane Hutson.
The Calder Trophy winner will be eligible for a contract extension on July 1, and according to Eric Engels, Dobson’s contract could act as a ceiling on Hutson’s value.
The Noah Dobson trade is about more than just himself, or the fact he’s now the highest-paid Canadiens.
It’s about possibilities. @EricEngels tells you why. https://t.co/gKr297IUAS
– Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) June 27, 2025
As Engels explains in his most recent article, Dobson’s contract is really a good “buisness” move on the part of the Habs, given that not only will the salary cap go up, but it’s less than the $11M Dobson was originally asking for, which puts the $9.5M per year as an excellent scale/ceiling for Hutson to meet.
Dobson has the makings of an NHL team’s #1 defenseman, and this contract is a perfect testament to that.
Of course, I’m not saying that Dobson is officially ahead of Hutson in the hierarchy of defensemen, except that if Dobson pockets $9.5 million a year, and is seen as a #1 defenseman, it will be very difficult, if not impossible, for Hutson to ask for more.
It’s also worth noting that Dobson’s eight-year contract covers only one year under team control and seven years of complete autonomy.
So it really doesn’t compare to Hutson, who burned through a year of his contract, and would see an eight-year long-term contract half under team control and half in full autonomy.
So don’t be surprised if Hutson’s next contract isn’t for $10 million a year.
Overtime
– Indeed.
In hindsight, Dobson was obviously the big win for #Habs.
BUT if they hadn’t made that trade, I think fans would’ve been happy enough with two of: Eklund, Aitcheson, Reschny or Carbonneau. https://t.co/FMUuKd3YQk
– Dan Kramer (@DanKramerHabs) June 28, 2025
– Interesting.
Frank Seravalli: The Senators have an internal cap this year, they won’t be spending to the cap – DFO Rundown
– NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) June 28, 2025
– Read more.
With rounds 2-7 of the NHL Entry Draft just around the corner, we chat with player agent Dominic De Blois.
We talk about his new company, Meridian Hockey, and his journey in this unique profession.
– Mikaël Lalancette (@MikLalancette) June 28, 2025