Noah Dobson contract: a cap on Lane Hutson’s value, says Eric Engels

The first round of the National Hockey League draft is now behind us (yes, yes, we made it through), and what we’re obviously remembering about the Canadiens is the acquisition of Noah Dobson.

The deal was made official in the middle of the draft, when the Habs’ first pick in the draft, 16th overall, was finally available.

By trading its two picks (16 and 17), the Habs did not draft in the first round for the first time since 2008.

It’s been a long time, and it’s a clear sign that we’re truly entering the post-reconstruction era.

The Noah Dobson deal is about improving the team now and making it competitive quickly for the long term.

It’s also a deal that puts a defenseman at the top of the Habs’ $9.5-million-a-year salary scale (excluding Carey Price).

Although Hughes says it doesn’t change his salary structure, Dobson is still the team’s highest-paid player, and this will have an impact on future contracts, especially on a certain Lane Hutson.

The Calder Trophy winner will be eligible for a contract extension on July 1, and according to Eric Engels, Dobson’s contract could act as a ceiling on Hutson’s value.

As Engels explains in his most recent article, Dobson’s contract is really a good “buisness” move on the part of the Habs, given that not only will the salary cap go up, but it’s less than the $11M Dobson was originally asking for, which puts the $9.5M per year as an excellent scale/ceiling for Hutson to meet.

Dobson has the makings of an NHL team’s #1 defenseman, and this contract is a perfect testament to that.

Of course, I’m not saying that Dobson is officially ahead of Hutson in the hierarchy of defensemen, except that if Dobson pockets $9.5 million a year, and is seen as a #1 defenseman, it will be very difficult, if not impossible, for Hutson to ask for more.

In addition, consider that Dobson is 25 years old, in his 7th NHL season, and that this contract represents the 3rd of his career, having gone through his entry-level contract, and a three-year, $4-million-a-year bridge contract.Hutson, on the other hand, has only played one season in the NHL, and may therefore have to go through a bridge contract, even though he has already proved his worth with his 66-point rookie season and Calder Trophy.

It’s also worth noting that Dobson’s eight-year contract covers only one year under team control and seven years of complete autonomy.

So it really doesn’t compare to Hutson, who burned through a year of his contract, and would see an eight-year long-term contract half under team control and half in full autonomy.

So, in the end, if Hutson is in favor of signing long-term like Dobson, it would be extremely surprising to see Kent Hughes give him more than $9.5 million.I think we could be looking at an eight-year contract at $9 million a year.

So don’t be surprised if Hutson’s next contract isn’t for $10 million a year.

Renaud Lavoie himself said last night that he had serious doubts that Hutson would sign for more than Dobson, and that he even expects to see number 48 sign a transition contract.But if the Habs and Hutson are in it for the long haul, this will be the last year to sign eight-year contracts.

