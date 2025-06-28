Mitch Marner: Golden Knights working on a deal

Sources say talks are ongoing between Vegas and Toronto re sign and trade for Marner.
– Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) June 28, 2025
There’s even talk all week over Marner and Vegas, with the Knights looking at moving out a roster player (Roy) and the likelihood that Pietrangelo’s season. Some unconfirmed chatter of a 4×12 range type deal for Marner if he ends up there.
– David Pagnotta (@TheFourthPeriod) June 28, 2025
I believe Nic Roy will be going to Toronto if this gets done https://t.co/lWRgGg60jn
– Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) June 28, 2025