Mitch Marner: Golden Knights working on a deal

Sources say talks are ongoing between Vegas and Toronto re sign and trade for Marner. – Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) June 28, 2025

There’s even talk all week over Marner and Vegas, with the Knights looking at moving out a roster player (Roy) and the likelihood that Pietrangelo’s season. Some unconfirmed chatter of a 4×12 range type deal for Marner if he ends up there. – David Pagnotta (@TheFourthPeriod) June 28, 2025

I believe Nic Roy will be going to Toronto if this gets done https://t.co/lWRgGg60jn – Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) June 28, 2025

What if Mitch Marner signed with… Toronto?Signing in Toronto, however, doesn’t mean he’d play there. After all, he could come to an agreement with another NHL team to sign and trade with the Maple Leafs.What this means is that he’d sign in Toronto, but be traded right away to a club with which he’d previously come to an agreement.And right now, that sounds like a solid possibility. According to two well-connected journalists, the Vegas Golden Knights and Maple Leafs are working on a sign-and-trade for Marner.Interesting…The player’s advantage is to sign for eight years and/or to be ahead of other players on the autonomy market. But in his case, eight years doesn’t really seem to apply.The rumor is that he’ll sign for four years and $12 million a year to play in Vegas. And if Alex Pietrangelo can’t play this year, the club will have more room to spare.The Golden Knights’ advantage is to give the Maple Leafs a little something to prevent Marner from becoming a free agent on July 1. It’s a window of exclusivity to negotiate.The man who reportedly visited homes in Vegas with his wife was already headed for Vegas… but once he’s free as a bird, who knows what can happen.Of course, Vegas wouldn’t pay the Maple Leafs a crazy price, because otherwise, the club would just have to wait until Tuesday to sign him freely. It’s mostly a symbolic return.It could be Nicolas Roy.So in all this, Toronto would get a little something… but more importantly, they’d make sure Mitch Marner doesn’t sign in the East for the rest of his career.We’ll see what happens.