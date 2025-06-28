Skip to content
John Gibson traded to Red Wings for… next to nothing
Félix Forget
John Gibson has been the subject of trade rumors for years. The Ducks’ goaltender, who seems to have been unhappy in Anaheim for the past few years, has been passed over for #1 goaltender by Lukas Dostal.

And obviously, that doesn’t help the goalie appreciate his situation.

That said, Gibson was finally traded today to the Red Wings.

What’s interesting, though, is that the Ducks didn’t get much for their goalie. They got a 2nd-round pick and a 4th-round pick in future drafts, as well as Petr Mrazek.

That’s… pretty little for a goalie who can still be a good #1.

More details to come…

