John Gibson traded to Red Wings for… next to nothing

John Gibson has been the subject of trade rumors for years. The Ducks’ goaltender, who seems to have been unhappy in Anaheim for the past few years, has been passed over for #1 goaltender by Lukas Dostal.

And obviously, that doesn’t help the goalie appreciate his situation.

That said, Gibson wastraded today to the Red Wings.

What’s interesting, though, is that the Ducks didn’t get much for their goalie. They got a 2nd-round pick and a 4th-round pick in future drafts, as well as Petr Mrazek.

That’s… pretty little for a goalie who can still be a good #1.

Trade details: To #LGRW:

G John Gibson To #NHLDucks:

G Petr Mrazek

2nd Round Pick

4th Round Pick

(Future years) No retained salary in this Yzerman-Verbeek transaction. – Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) June 28, 2025

