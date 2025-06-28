John Gibson traded to Red Wings for… next to nothing

John Gibson has been the subject of trade rumors for years. The Ducks’ goaltender, who seems to have been unhappy in Anaheim for the past few years, has been passed over for #1 goaltender by Lukas Dostal.
And obviously, that doesn’t help the goalie appreciate his situation.
What’s interesting, though, is that the Ducks didn’t get much for their goalie. They got a 2nd-round pick and a 4th-round pick in future drafts, as well as Petr Mrazek.
That’s… pretty little for a goalie who can still be a good #1.
Trade details:
To #LGRW:
G John Gibson
To #NHLDucks:
G Petr Mrazek
2nd Round Pick
4th Round Pick
(Future years)
No retained salary in this Yzerman-Verbeek transaction.
– Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) June 28, 2025
More details to come…