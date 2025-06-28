Habs step forward (again) to draft Hayden Paupanekis

Credit: Earlier today, the Canadiens drafted Alexander Zharovsky. To do so, they moved up to 34th overall, sending the 41st and 49th picks to Carolina. We’re talking about a very interesting prospect… but also one of Ivan Demidov’s (very) good friends. And in the third round, the Habs had the 79th, 81st and 82nd picks… but […]

Earlier today, the Canadiens drafted Alexander Zharovsky . To do so, they moved up to 34th overall, sending the 41st and 49th picks to Carolina.

We’re talking about a very interesting prospect… but also one of Ivan Demidov’s (very) good friends.

And in the third round, the Habs had the 79th, 81st and 82nd picks… but once again, they moved up. This time, they went for the 69th pick, which belonged to the Bruins,

That cost him the 79th pick and the 108th pick.

And with that pick, he drafted center Hayden Paupanekis. We’re talking about a big guy, 6 feet 5 inches tall.

