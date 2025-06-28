Habs: Bryce Pickford (defenseman) and Arseni Radkov (goalie) drafted in the third round

Credit: After selecting Alexander Zharovsky and Hayden Paupanekis, the Habs had the 81st and 82nd picks in the third round of the draft. And for the first time all day, they didn’t move forward with those picks. The club kept its two selections, and with them first drafted defenseman Bryce Pickford at 81st. We’re talking about […]

The club kept its two selections, and with them first drafted defenseman Bryce Pickford at 81st.

We’re talking about a right-hander who played alongside Gavin McKenna this season, and who’s just had a great series.

Pickford is a 19-year-old, right shot D. He really turned it on this year and scored 13 goals in the playoffs for the Medicine Hat Tigers (the most in a CHL playoff run in over a decade). Upside swing. https://t.co/PfMY1w39mL – Marco D’Amico (@mndamico) June 28, 2025

Then, in 82nd place, the club decided on a Belarusian goalkeeper: Arseni Radkov.

Gabriel D’Aigle, a Québécois, was still available… and he went out at 84th.

Montreal Canadiens select Arseni Radkov at 82nd overall. – Marco D’Amico (@mndamico) June 28, 2025

