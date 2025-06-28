Habs: Bryce Pickford (defenseman) and Arseni Radkov (goalie) drafted in the third round

Skip to content
After selecting Alexander Zharovsky and Hayden Paupanekis, the Habs had the 81st and 82nd picks in the third round of the draft. And for the first time all day, they didn’t move forward with those picks.

The club kept its two selections, and with them first drafted defenseman Bryce Pickford at 81st.

We’re talking about a right-hander who played alongside Gavin McKenna this season, and who’s just had a great series.

Then, in 82nd place, the club decided on a Belarusian goalkeeper: Arseni Radkov.

Gabriel D’Aigle, a Québécois, was still available… and he went out at 84th.

More details to come…

