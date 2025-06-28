Even insiders hated the decentralized draft experiment

INSIDER TRADING..
– How was the decentralized draft format?
– Habs step up for Dobson
– Bennett’s deal; Marchand’s offer
– Interest in Kyrou
– Leafs/Knies
– Andersson & Byram
WATCH: https://t.co/wV1hnHnXpZ pic.twitter.com/yzkWkMBHbo – TSN Hockey (@TSNHockey) June 28, 2025
im crying. this is so awkward. poor hagens. pic.twitter.com/Np6Vhecy6X
– Lauren (@BOSBruinsHC) June 28, 2025
overtime
It was a long draft but thanks to Kent Hughes who worked hard. pic.twitter.com/vRfcYCqL7M
– Maxim Lapierre (@Lappy14) June 28, 2025