Emil Heineman’s departure: a door opens for the Rocket’s young forwards

AS MUCH AS THIS IS HUGE FOR THE HABS, I will miss Heineman. An anchor in our bottom 6. pic.twitter.com/aeTqNGKVM8 – march (@ffsPrice) June 27, 2025

21 games (three in playoffs) of experience with the Habs: three assists

11 playoff games with the Rocket: six points

Solid defensively, but needs to develop his physical game and find his offensive touch

Potential: third-line center

13-game experience with the Habs: one assist

Rookie season: 44 points in 64 games with the Rocket + six points in 13 playoff games

Defensively solid with good offensive flair, but slowed down late in the season and didn’t shine in the playoffs

Potential: third-line center

No game experience with the Habs

Impressive rookie season with 35 points, including 24 goals in 69 games + three points in 13 playoff games

The Rocket’s biggest surprise of the season, and his physical game would do the Habs a world of good

Potential: perfect player for a quality fourth line

Six games NHL experience: one goal

Resurrection this season with 44 points, including 20 goals, in 67 games + ten points in 13 playoff games

Excellent shooting and offensive flair, but still small at 5’9

Potential: middle-6 winger

No NHL game experience

Excellent 2nd pro season with 45 points, including 24 goals, in 69 games + four points in 13 playoff games

Devastating shot and clearly a complete player, physically, offensively and defensively

Potential: good fourth-line player capable of contributing offensively

35 games experience with the Habs: 11 points, including six goals

35 points, including 20 goals in 47 games in his 2nd season with the Rocket + ten points in 13 playoff games

Very talented, but often not hard-working enough. His offensive skills need to shine.

Potential: middle-6 winger

However, his attitude is questionable

Did you know that Noah Dobson is officially a member of the Canadiens?Obviously, this has been the topic of the last few hours, of the hour and probably for many more hours in the coming days, considering that this is a very big transaction that has been completed by Kent Hughes and his gang.It’s not every day you acquire a 6’4″, 25-year-old right-handed defenseman who already has 230 points, including 50 goals, under his belt, including a 70-point season.So it’s only natural that the Habs’ new defenseman is the talk of the town.Behind the scenes, however, we mustn’t forget that, in addition to their two first-round picks (16th and 17th) in 2025, the Habs also parted with Emil Heineman in this transaction.And while Heineman may have been a mere depth player last season, he won the hearts of fans, and it’s not for nothing that many are still disappointed to see him go, despite the excitement of Dobson’s arrival.Before being hit by a car in Utah, Heineman was enjoying an excellent rookie season, having established himself as a very important player in the Habs’ success and the smooth running of the fourth line.The 23-year-old Swedish winger has an excellent shot and, above all, plays a very robust and physical style of play, with an excellent forecheck.The Habs will clearly miss Heineman, but the Swede’s departure opens a door.A nice spot on the Habs’ bottom-6 has just opened up, and that’s got a lot of guys in Laval salivating.With Heineman’s departure, the Habs now have just ten NHL forwards under contract.Christian Dvorak, Joel Armia and Michael Pezzetta will most likely not be back next season, as they become unrestricted free agents on July 1ᵉʳ, that is, next Tuesday.Theoretically, then, there are three spots to be filled on the Habs if they are to reach the magic number of 13 forwards in the lineup, which would count one extra.And that’s where the Habs have plenty of options to fill these positions, especially the one occupied by Heineman.In Laval, several players have distinguished themselves, including a few forwards.And when I think of replacing Emil Heineman, a physical, robust player with an excellent forecheck and a good shot, I think directly of Florian Xhekaj.Even before Heineman’s departure, many already saw Xhekaj as a player to watch out for in the next camp, and who could therefore earn a place in Montreal.Now, this possibility is becoming more and more realistic, and you can be sure that Xhekaj knows he has a great opportunity to join his brother in the NHL next season.Florian is predestined to become a fourth-line player in the NHL, and right now, the opportunity seems perfect.However, he’ll have to earn his place in Montreal, because it won’t come cheap.He’s not at the top of the Rocket’s list of young prospects, so it’s going to be quite a battle.In this list, I believe there are six players who could have a chance of winning a position in Montreal for the 25-26 campaign.Oliver Kapanen, Owen Beck, Florian Xhekaj, Sean Farrell, Jared Davidson and Joshua Roy are the ones I see in the running for the three (or even four if the Habs keep 14 forwards up including two extras) positions currently vacant.Obviously, a trade or signing could change things, but there would still be at least two spots to fill.So that’s six pretty interesting, and above all different, options.Here’s a look at each of the Habs’ options, in the order in which I imagine they currently appear to the Habs.In short, with this overall picture, what would be your choices to complete the Habs line-up by replacing Emil Heineman, among others?Personally, I’d go with Florian Xhekaj, Oliver Kapanen and Joshua Roy, even if he’s not the Canadiens’ favorite.– Of note.– Wow.– At the rate things are going, he’ll be retiring in three weeks, hehe.– New contract for Justin Sourdif in Washington.– Pole position for Lando Norris.