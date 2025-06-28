Emil Heineman’s departure: a door opens for the Rocket’s young forwards

AS MUCH AS THIS IS HUGE FOR THE HABS, I will miss Heineman.
An anchor in our bottom 6. pic.twitter.com/aeTqNGKVM8 – march (@ffsPrice) June 27, 2025
- 21 games (three in playoffs) of experience with the Habs: three assists
- 11 playoff games with the Rocket: six points
- Solid defensively, but needs to develop his physical game and find his offensive touch
- Potential: third-line center
- 13-game experience with the Habs: one assist
- Rookie season: 44 points in 64 games with the Rocket + six points in 13 playoff games
- Defensively solid with good offensive flair, but slowed down late in the season and didn’t shine in the playoffs
- Potential: third-line center
- No game experience with the Habs
- Impressive rookie season with 35 points, including 24 goals in 69 games + three points in 13 playoff games
- The Rocket’s biggest surprise of the season, and his physical game would do the Habs a world of good
- Potential: perfect player for a quality fourth line
- Six games NHL experience: one goal
- Resurrection this season with 44 points, including 20 goals, in 67 games + ten points in 13 playoff games
- Excellent shooting and offensive flair, but still small at 5’9
- Potential: middle-6 winger
- No NHL game experience
- Excellent 2nd pro season with 45 points, including 24 goals, in 69 games + four points in 13 playoff games
- Devastating shot and clearly a complete player, physically, offensively and defensively
- Potential: good fourth-line player capable of contributing offensively
- 35 games experience with the Habs: 11 points, including six goals
- 35 points, including 20 goals in 47 games in his 2nd season with the Rocket + ten points in 13 playoff games
- Very talented, but often not hard-working enough. His offensive skills need to shine.
- Potential: middle-6 winger
- However, his attitude is questionable
Overtime
The #GoHabsGo draft picks heading into Day 2:
41st overall (via Pittsburgh), 49th overall, 79th overall (via Vancouver), 81st overall, 82nd overall (via New Jersey), 108th overall (via Detroit), 113th overall, 145th overall, 177th overall, and 209th overall. – Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) June 28, 2025
See this post on Instagram
The Canadiens organization would like to acknowledge the contribution and colossal work of scout Christer Rockström, who will retire at the conclusion of the 2025 NHL Draft after an illustrious career spanning 41 seasons. Rockström joined the Canadiens in 2010-2011,… pic.twitter.com/KQdykv6hHM
– Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) June 28, 2025
NEWS | The Washington Capitals have signed forward Justin Sourdif to a two-year, $1.65 million contract. Sourdif’s contract will carry an average annual value of $825,000.#ALLCAPS | @Shift4
– Washington Capitals (@Capitals) June 28, 2025
Lando Norris takes the lead for the Austrian Grand Prix!https://t.co/Pa1weZ9A37 pic.twitter.com/pIQaFBBNfK
– RDS (@RDSca) June 28, 2025