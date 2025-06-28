Childhood friends: Ivan Demidov (really) looks forward to playing with Alexander Zharovsky

Yes, @Antho_Martineau was quick on the trigger! https://t.co/MLmKgbyuhi #Canadien #Zharovsky
– TVA Sports (@TVASports) June 28, 2025
Overtime
Emil Heineman on IG:
“Merci beaucoup” pic.twitter.com/RbdCLZQQGw – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) June 28, 2025
Will the QMJHL be ignored in the 2nd round of the draft?
It hasn’t happened since 1993, the year Alexandre Daigle (1st), Jocelyn Thibault (10th) and Éric Lecompte (24th) were selected in the first round in Quebec City. – Mikaël Lalancette (@MikLalancette) June 28, 2025
Elliotte Friedman: I’ve heard there’s a lot of interest in Cody Glass – 32 Thoughts Podcast
– NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) June 28, 2025