Skip to content
Your daily dose of hockey
News

Carlos Handel: a QMJHL right-handed defenseman who (really) slipped joins the Habs
Félix Forget
Carlos Handel: a QMJHL right-handed defenseman who (really) slipped joins the Habs
Credit: There were a lot of newcomers in Montreal today. So far, the Habs have selected Alexander Zharovsky, Hayden Paupanekis, Bryce Pickford, Arseni Radkov, John Mooney and Alexis Cournoyer… and the club had three more picks to go. And in the sixth round, the club had two more picks to use. First, they used the 177th […]

There were a lot of newcomers in Montreal today. So far, the Habs have selected Alexander Zharovsky, Hayden Paupanekis, Bryce Pickford, Arseni Radkov, John Mooney and Alexis Cournoyer… and the club had three more picks to go.

And in the sixth round, the club had two more picks to use. First, they used the 177th pick to select defenseman Carlos Handel from the Halifax Mooseheads.

We’re talking about a right-handed defenseman… who, for many, was a mid-third-round prospect.

Then, in the 189th spot, the Habs chose Andrew MacNeil, another right-handed defenseman.

He plays for the OHL’s Kitchener Rangers.

More details to come…

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share
Copied!
More Content