Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Alexander Zharovsky: few players drafted in 2025 have such good hands
Who is Alexander Zharovsky, the prospect drafted 34th overall by the Habs in the final minutes?

The Canadiens did what they had to do: go to the draft and draft a talented player. They may have turned the corner on their rebuild, and they may have added a #1 defenseman yesterday, but drafting only 41st was a long way off. And the club has a maximum number of contracts to respect…

And the more we read on the subject, the more we realize that the 6’1, 163-pound player is brimming with talent.

(Credit: Elite Prospects)
In fact, Kent Hughes (who said he was looking for fast, talented players three years ago, when he took over as the club’s GM) has managed to get his hands on a player with hands.

The proof is in the pudding?

The Russian will almost have the pressure of a first-round pick in Montreal because he was drafted early in the second round, is the club’s first selection… and because he has the talent of a first-round pick.

Not the same as Owen Beck in 2022, let’s say. #33rdAtTotal

And the Russian has talent. In Russia, people thought he’d be out before the second round, given his talent and the fact that he performed well in the most recent series.

One of Nicolas Cloutier’s sources in Russia even regrets not having him on his team.

And if you’re looking to put things in perspective, you should know that Grant McCagg, in his pre-draft portrait, polled some insiders and they consider the Habs’ new prospect to be the third-best stickhandler of the 2025 crop.

For those interested, you can consult the guide here.

So yes, this is the kind of gamble it’s nice to see the Canadiens take. After all, the club needs talent, and that’s what they’ve just picked up from Russia.

Well done, then.


extension

– Excellent.

– Newly drafted Habs prospect has two years left on his contract in Russia.

– The Habs traded picks 41 and 49 for picks 34 and 189. Goaltender Semyon Frolov was drafted 41st overall by the Hurricanes and center Charlie Cerrato was the 49th overall pick.

– Really?

