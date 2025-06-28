Alexander Zharovsky: few players drafted in 2025 have such good hands

Two minutes of Alexander Zharovsky’s offensive highlights from the past season.
High-end puckhandling, creative problem-solving under pressure, sniping pucks past goalies from mid-range, manipulative playmaking. #2025NHLDraft pic.twitter.com/Uv0pHsLn5u – Lassi Alanen (@lassialanen) June 10, 2025
A KHL source on Zharovsky: pic.twitter.com/WwyDWJUmSR
– Nicolas Cloutier (@NCloutierTVA) June 28, 2025
Draft week is upon us! Order RECRUITS DRAFT GUIDE today, and get tons of free coverage before and after. Draft rankings/profiles from @Rick1042, @CraigJButton, and @TPS_Guy, NHL Scouts Poll, loads of insight from NHL scouts. Your one-stop draft shop! https://t.co/6BnMisdL8G pic.twitter.com/mSG7Gu5rzc
– Grant McCagg (@grantmccagg) June 21, 2025
extension
Alexander Zharovsky wants to be in Montreal for the development camp. His camp is working hard for a visa. @TVASports
– Anthony Martineau (@Antho_Martineau) June 28, 2025
Newly drafted Canadiens prospect Alexander Zharovsky is under contract to Salavat Ufa until May 31, 2027.
– Marco D’Amico (@mndamico) June 28, 2025
2 bits of info related to the NHL amateur draft. #Habs #Canadiens
1. Alexander Zharovsky may not be the only Russian player selected by the Habs. Kent Hughes has a Russian defenseman in his sights. 2. Montreal management would like one more.. – Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) June 28, 2025