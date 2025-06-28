Skip to content
Your daily dose of hockey
News

27 teams are looking for a second center: the Canadiens won’t have it easy
Raphael Simard
27 teams are looking for a second center: the Canadiens won’t have it easy
Credit: The start of the weekend was a great success for the Canadiens. Not only did they get Noah Dobson (without touching a core player and/or quality prospect), but they drafted very well. My colleague Félix Forget has done a colossal job of writing about each of the prospects drafted today. Here’s a summary: 34th overall: […]
The start of the weekend was a great success for the Canadiens. Not only did they get Noah Dobson (without touching a core player and/or quality prospect), but they drafted very well.

My colleague Félix Forget has done a colossal job of writing about each of the prospects drafted today.

Here’s a summary:

Kent Huges and Jeff Gorton have considerably improved the team. The priority now: trade for a top-6 center. And believe me, that’s easier said than done, because the Habs aren’t the only ones looking for a second center.

According to Blues GM Doug Armstrong (a pretty credible guy in the business), 27 teams (including Montreal) are looking for a quality center.

Yep…

For Armstrong, the solution may lie in the free agent market, not the trade market.

But on the free agent market, especially now that John Tavares and Matt Duchene have extended with their respective teams, it’s thin at center.

(Credit: Spotrac )

Here’s another good reason why Christian Dvorak could sign a five-year contract…

With the acquisition of Dobson, will management halt its search for a center for now, or will it remain active? After all, Montreal no longer has its two first-round picks in 2025. The club still has some good prospects, but from what we’ve seen of Kent Hughes in recent years, he almost never overpays.

One thing’s for sure, the offer for a Sidney Crosby or another good center will have to be better than 26 other clubs. Does Montreal have what it takes to dance? Next year, the team will have all its picks, plus an additional second- and fourth-round pick.

And in 2027, Montreal has seven picks of its own.


Overtime

– Koivu is in town.

– P.K. Subban continues to inspire young people.

– Well done.

– Absolument.

– No doubt about it.

– He’s loved in Tampa.

– The Canadiens, moderate winners of the recent draft.

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share
Copied!
More Content