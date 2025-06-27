“There is a very good chance that Sidney Crosby will play elsewhere

Sidney Crosby’s future has been the talk of the town for several months now. We know that the Penguins aren’t getting any younger… and we sense that the team is potentially ready to rebuild.

As a result, Crosby, now 38, may not have much chance of lifting the Stanley Cup if he stays in Pittsburgh.

And we know how much he loves to win…

That said, Crosby has to say he wants out before the Penguins will consider it… and tonight, Georges Laraque said he’d heard something new.

And this “news”… is that there’s a very good chance that Crosby will play elsewhere.

I’m hearing there’s a very good chance that Crosby will play somewhere else.. – Georges Laraque (@GeorgesLaraque) June 27, 2025

More details to come…