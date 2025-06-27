The Habs could have gone for Caleb Desnoyers with picks #16 and #17

The Habs have decided to sacrifice their two first-round picks in the 2025 draft.

Selections #16 and #17 are now in New York (Islanders)… and Kent Hughes took the opportunity to use them to pick up Noah Dobson.

But there may have been other options on the table, too.

I say that because, according to Frank Seravalli, picks #16 and #17 could have yielded a pick between 4th and 6th in tonight’s draft.

And… we know that Caleb Desnoyers is very likely to come out in that corner. So, the Habs could have moved up to draft Desnoyers, but chose instead to get their hands on a #1 defenseman who can help out next season.

#NHL team draft value charts indicate that #isles packaging Nos. 16 and 17 overall are roughly worth the equivalent of one pick between No. 4-6 overall. However, since everyone knows the target, there is an emotional and leverage premium that won’t make it easy for NYI. – Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) June 27, 2025

If you’re doing this for a 25-year-old instead of an 18-year-old… it means something.

It means the Canadiens rebuild is well underway.

Kent Hughes has taken advantage of the moment to acquire a player who will be part of the Canadiens’ long-term plans and who will immediately improve the team’s roster on paper.

Of course, parting with two first-round picks has a certain effect… but we also know that these picks are never guaranteed either.

And that’s why getting an established player in return for picks and Emil Heineman is far from a bad thing for the Habs.

I can only imagine that the idea of drafting Caleb Desnoyers – by moving up with the two first-round picks – was discussed in the Canadiens’ offices. We’re talking about a center who’s likely to be a top-6 player in the National League for a long time, and who has really interesting potential.

But, on the other hand, it’s hard to be disappointed to see Noah Dobson coming to Montreal – also with a good contract in his pocket.

Overtime

Kent Hughes really made the right decision.

– Good news.

Andrew Coxhead will be back in Trois-Rivières Known for his all-around game and intensity, he’ll bolster our lineup with his toughness and defensive play! Welcome back, Coxy! : https://t.co /BKAoM4CLLP pic.twitter.com/k78z89mkvN – xy – Trois-Rivières Lions (@Lions3r) June 27, 2025

– Red Wings looking to make a move.

Yzerman hoping to make a deal Red Wings Pick No. 13 Tonight; Also, Trolling for Goalie in Trade Market https://t.co/mzX3jsZbUM – Kevin Allen (@ByKevinAllen) June 27, 2025

– Oh.