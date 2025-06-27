Skip to content
The Habs could have gone for Caleb Desnoyers with picks #16 and #17
Marc-Olivier Cook
Credit: Getty Images
The Habs have decided to sacrifice their two first-round picks in the 2025 draft.

Selections #16 and #17 are now in New York (Islanders)… and Kent Hughes took the opportunity to use them to pick up Noah Dobson.

But there may have been other options on the table, too.

I say that because, according to Frank Seravalli, picks #16 and #17 could have yielded a pick between 4th and 6th in tonight’s draft.

And… we know that Caleb Desnoyers is very likely to come out in that corner. So, the Habs could have moved up to draft Desnoyers, but chose instead to get their hands on a #1 defenseman who can help out next season.

If you’re doing this for a 25-year-old instead of an 18-year-old… it means something.

It means the Canadiens rebuild is well underway.

Kent Hughes has taken advantage of the moment to acquire a player who will be part of the Canadiens’ long-term plans and who will immediately improve the team’s roster on paper.

Of course, parting with two first-round picks has a certain effect… but we also know that these picks are never guaranteed either.

And that’s why getting an established player in return for picks and Emil Heineman is far from a bad thing for the Habs.

I can only imagine that the idea of drafting Caleb Desnoyers – by moving up with the two first-round picks – was discussed in the Canadiens’ offices. We’re talking about a center who’s likely to be a top-6 player in the National League for a long time, and who has really interesting potential.

But, on the other hand, it’s hard to be disappointed to see Noah Dobson coming to Montreal – also with a good contract in his pocket.

Kent Hughes really made the right decision.


