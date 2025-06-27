“The Canadiens made Brendan Gallagher available on the market”

This afternoon, Kent Hughes completed a monstrous transaction by acquiring Noah Dobson. In doing so, the club acquired a first-pair right-handed defenseman, something that’s been sorely needed in town ever since Shea Weber hung up his skates.

And in the deal, Hughes sent his two first-round picks to Long Island. So, we could potentially expect a quieter evening in Montreal… but maybe not, in the end.

According to David Pagnotta(The Fourth Period), the Canadiens aren’t done for the day. The club is still involved in major talks at the moment… and things could get moving again as early as today.

What’s even more interesting is that, according to Pagnotta, there’s one name on the market right now: Brendan Gallagher.

He’s reportedly been made available, and his name is circulating right now.

Solid start to Draft Day with the Dobson trade, and there’s more to come. Here’s some noise I’m hearing from LA:

– Habs & Islanders aren’t done

– Gallagher is out there

– Canucks, CBJ & Kings all shopping

– 2nd overall in play

– Knies talks

+ lots more https://t.co/YZakHXMyUL – David Pagnotta (@TheFourthPeriod) June 27, 2025

Pagnotta notes that there isn’t necessarily an imminent deal involving Gallagher, but that his name is the talk of the town. And that’s interesting, because for years, his contract has been seen as an untradeable ball and chain.

Suddenly, $6.5 million a year for two more seasons isn’t the end of the world.

We also know that with Noah Dobson set to earn $9.5 million a year from 2025-26, we’ll eventually have to start freeing up some salary in town. The cap may be going up, but the club already has a few big contracts on the books.

And that’s not counting Lane Hutson, whose first year of his next contract will coincide with the final year of Gallagher’s current contract.

Last year, Gally amassed 21 goals and 38 points in 82 games. He hasn’t missed a game through injury in two full years (the only five games he missed in 2023-24 were due to suspension), and he brings a ton of heart and leadership to a team.

Will a young team want him? Seeing him leave Montreal after 13 seasons in town would be something… but it would really be the start of a new era.

Remember that Gallagher has a partial no-trade clause, allowing him to submit a list of six teams to which he would refuse to be traded.

That shouldn’t put too much pressure on Kent Hughes if he decides to trade him… but out of respect for the veteran, you’d think he’d make sure to send him to a destination that would suit Gallagher (if he does end up trading him, of course).