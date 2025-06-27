The Canadiens are working on another deal for tonight

At the time of writing, the Canadiens no longer have a first-round pick for tonight’s draft.

But that doesn’t mean we won’t see Kent Hughes take the podium to announce a pick tonight.

And there’s a reason why.

I say that because, according to David Pagnotta, the Canadiens aren’t done for the day.

And still according to the informer… the Habs are working on another deal for tonight.

Solid start to Draft Day with the Dobson trade, and there’s more to come. Here’s some noise I’m hearing from LA:

– Habs & Islanders aren’t done

– Gallagher is out there

– Canucks, CBJ & Kings all shopping

– 2nd overall in play

– Knies talks

+ lots more https://t.co/YZakHXMyUL – David Pagnotta (@TheFourthPeriod) June 27, 2025

Marco D’Amico said much the same thing today on BPM Sports.

D’Amico revealed that the Canadiens would like to possibly move up to the first round… and that we shouldn’t expect the Habs to be super quiet tonight.

Remember that the last time the Canadiens didn’t draft in the first round was in 2008.

It’s been a long time… and maybe it could happen again tonight.

Even though we know it’s noisy…

The 4 times the #CH didn’t claim in the 1st round due to transactions completed before the draft 1979: with Los Angeles for a 1981 1st-round pick

1999: with NY Islanders for Trevor Linden

2008: with Calgary for Alex Tanguay

2025: with NY Islanders for Noah Dobson – Stephane Leroux (@StephRDSJunior) June 27, 2025

All of which is to say that it could be a bumpy ride tonight, even if the Canadiens have already made a big splash today.

And in fact, it wouldn’t be a HUGE surprise, given that several journalists said this week that we should expect a lot of movement in the first round.

To see Kent Hughes trade some assets for another first-round pick, in addition to acquiring Noah Dobson today, would be… wow.

Overtime

Very wow.

– Really?

Judd Moldaver and Olivier Fortier of Wasserman (who also represents Nick Suzuki) were an important part of bringing Noah Dobson to Montreal to make sure a contract extension was included, otherwise there was obviously no deal with the.. – Renaud Lavoie (@renlavoietva) June 27, 2025

– Seen it all!

Carey Price seeing the Habs build the most promising team he’d ever seen in his career pic.twitter.com/WQdEGePLY5 – Maxime Van Houtte (@maxvanhoutte) June 27, 2025

– Oh.

Could Marner have been an “Islander” in a deal involving Dobson last winter? Interesting find here from Arthur #Isles #LeafsForever https://t.co/6ioZ1FcFqW – L.A. Lariviere (@L_A_theRiver) June 27, 2025

– Makes sense.

#Canucks recently made another run at bringing back pending UFA forward Brock Boeser. Boeser will be going to market on July 1. – Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) June 27, 2025

– Love the contract for the Sabres.

Sabres sign Quinn to 2-year, $6.75M contract https://t.co/2HnNgrGrum – theScore NHL (@theScoreNHL) June 27, 2025

– Good point.