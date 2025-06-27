Skip to content
The Canadiens are working on another deal for tonight
Marc-Olivier Cook
The Canadiens are working on another deal for tonight
Credit: Getty Images

At the time of writing, the Canadiens no longer have a first-round pick for tonight’s draft.

But that doesn’t mean we won’t see Kent Hughes take the podium to announce a pick tonight.

And there’s a reason why.

I say that because, according to David Pagnotta, the Canadiens aren’t done for the day.

And still according to the informer… the Habs are working on another deal for tonight.

Marco D’Amico said much the same thing today on BPM Sports.

D’Amico revealed that the Canadiens would like to possibly move up to the first round… and that we shouldn’t expect the Habs to be super quiet tonight.

Remember that the last time the Canadiens didn’t draft in the first round was in 2008.

It’s been a long time… and maybe it could happen again tonight.

Even though we know it’s noisy…

All of which is to say that it could be a bumpy ride tonight, even if the Canadiens have already made a big splash today.

And in fact, it wouldn’t be a HUGE surprise, given that several journalists said this week that we should expect a lot of movement in the first round.

To see Kent Hughes trade some assets for another first-round pick, in addition to acquiring Noah Dobson today, would be… wow.

Very wow.


