The Athletic’s mock draft: two players shorter than six feet for the Habs in the first round

From a distance, it’s immediately less dreamy… https://t.co/1LzLxW1lhb
– TVA Sports (@TVASports) June 27, 2025
One last 2025 NHL mock draft https://t.co/3KzTaEiGzo
– Corey Pronman (@coreypronman) June 27, 2025
overtime
Unsurprisingly, it’s harder to hit well without your best hitter. https://t.co/EuLR3xIXOZ
– Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) June 27, 2025
Next up for the Stanley Cup: a 3-month, international tour.
As is tradition, Panthers players and staff will each take a turn with field hockey’s most iconic trophy-complete with parties, travel, and strict handling rules. More from @AEricFisher – Front Office Sports (@FOS) June 27, 2025
NHL & NHLPA announce media conference:
tomorrow at 1 ET/10am PT to discuss CBA.
There is an agreement in principle on a new deal. – Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) June 27, 2025
The Detroit Red Wings are holding a vote for their center ice logo in 2025-26.
HOCKEYTOWN IS BACK pic.twitter.com/6kSHDIqUup – Brad Galli (@BradGalli) June 26, 2025
Nick Kypreos: The Maple Leafs were interested in Flames defenseman Rasmus Andersson at the trade deadline and could jump back in now – Sportsnet
– NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) June 27, 2025