The Athletic’s mock draft: two players shorter than six feet for the Habs in the first round
Charles-Alexis Brisebois
In just a few hours, it’s the first round of the draft.

Of course, what fans the world over are hoping for, in addition to good picks for their team, is some action on the floor. It’s going to take some transactions to spice up the evening.

Already, the format will be far less dynamic away from the Vegas bubble…

As for the scouts, they’ll be hoping their bosses can make the right decisions and listen to their recommendations to draft the right young prospects tonight and tomorrow.

But there are many factors involved in making a decision.

In Montreal, for example, we know that the new administration likes to draft a player at least six feet tall with his first call-up. Juraj Slafkovsky and David Reinbacher are tall, and Ivan Demidov is not short. But him, it doesn’t matter how tall he is…

That’s why I jumped in when I saw that Corey Pronman(The Athletic) placed, in his most recent mock draft, two forwards under 6′ (5’11, to be precise) at #16 and #17 for Kent Hughes and his team.

Given that this has been a draft trend since 2022 (and even earlier, but Marc Bergevin’s trends don’t change anything for tonight) and that Jeff Gorton recognized the need to get fatter, I’m surprised.

Of course, center Braeden Cootes and winger Victor Eklund aren’t feet of celery and they can still grow. But let’s just say I’m quite surprised.

Especially since Pronman acknowledges that drafting a small winger at #17 is not optimal.

I’m in no way trying to discredit Corey Pronman’s work, which is excellent and well connected… but keep in mind that he may be on the wrong track with what he’s hearing. Why? Because in the draft, everyone lies.


