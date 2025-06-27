Skip to content
Rumor mill: the Habs are looking for a veteran goalie (and Jake Allen is on the market)
Félix Forget
At the start of the week, Frank Seravalli had a little chat about the goaltending market. In his article, he discussed the Habs… and wondered whether Jakub Dobes might not spend the season in Laval.

He’d have to share the net with Jacob Fowler, but that would allow the two guys to push each other.

That said, in such a scenario, we’d have to find another goaltender to back up Samuel Montembeault with the big club. Earlier today, Seravalli noted that the Habs are looking for a second veteran goaltender.

The feeling is growing that this second goaltender is not necessarily seen as a potential option in Montreal, but as a real target. The club really seems to want to go after a guy who has seen snow to back up their #1.

And that’s interesting, considering that on the independent market, there’s a goalie who fits the bill: Jake Allen.

Does that name ring a bell?

It’s worth noting that he’s probably the biggest name on the market, so it’s far from impossible that he’d sign a deal far more lucrative than what the Habs would offer him… but he knows the Montreal market well, after all, and was solid during his time in town.

To be continued.

Panthers interested in David Pastrnak

The Boston Bruins are in a strange position. The club has seen large chunks of its last core leave in recent years (or, in Brad Marchand’s case, in recent months), so it could be heading for a refurbishment.

On the other hand, guys like David Pastrnak, Charlie McAvoy and Jeremy Swayman are still big pieces in town. But if the club ever decides to start afresh, these guys could bring in the big bucks.

That’s mainly the case for Pastrnak… and according to what’s circulating in the Czech Republic, the Florida Panthers are one of the teams interested in Pastrnak.

Yes, the two-time defending champions.

We know that Pastrnak has a no-movement clause, so he can refuse to leave Boston if he wants to. On the other side of the ocean, however, they don’t seem to think that would be a problem.

What could be a problem is the salary cap… especially if guys like Sam Bennett and Brad Marchand get new deals in Sunrise.

Marchand, for his part, could push to reunite with Pastrnak in Florida if he gets a new deal with the Panthers… and we’ll have to see what the Bruins could get in return for Pastrnak.

Because clearly, they’ve got the big stick… and they could get a huge windfall.

The future of Morgan Rielly

Earlier today, the Maple Leafs reached an agreement with John Tavares to keep him in town. He’ll spend the next four seasons in Toronto… and he signed a team-friendly contract.

No doubt he left some money on the table.

That said, we’re expecting a summer of changes in Toronto. Mitch Marner is expected to sign with a new team on the independent market… but Morgan Rielly is also a name that could leave (via trade), according to Nick Kypreos.

It may take time, in his case, but there are reportedly discussions about a possible deal involving him. We know that the defenseman is still under contract for the next five seasons at $7.5 million a year, but the quality of his play has diminished this season.

Could a team be tempted to try and revive him? The question arises.

What is clear, however, is that Toronto is in for a busy summer.

And the changes could obviously go beyond the Core Four.


