Rumor mill: the Habs are looking for a veteran goalie (and Jake Allen is on the market)

Frank Seravalli: The Canadiens are looking for a veteran backup goaltender – DFO Rundown
Confirmed. According to @DenikSport, Florida has a great interest in David Pastrnak. Obviously, the price is very high. However, Bill Zito is a wizard & Florida has pieces for to do that. Pastrnak has an NMC clause, but it looks like that shouldn't be a problem.
Nick Kypreos: Re Morgan Rielly: His name is out there; I believe those discussions are being had; I don’t anticipate anything imminent; it may take time to come to that conclusion that it’s best for all parties – SN 590
"Dobson is a top 5 right-handed defenseman"
Mario Pouliot was in charge of Noah Dobson’s development for 3 years in the QMJHL.
Mario Pouliot was in charge of Noah Dobson's development for 3 years in the QMJHL.

He sees Dobson as a player tailor-made for Martin St-Louis' puck-possession system. Exhaustive analysis of the new #CH defenseman's game.
Sources: Austin, Texas throws its hat into the #NHL expansion ring as franchise fee hits $2 billion.
Sources: Austin, Texas throws its hat into the #NHL expansion ring as franchise fee hits $2 billion.

My final file for @DailyFaceoff:
Darren Dreger: I think Brad Marchand likes the idea of playing for Craig Berube in Toronto if it doesn’t work out in Florida – Ray and Dregs Podcast
Elliotte Friedman: A lot of people are looking at Carolina for Nikolaj Ehlers: he makes a lot of sense for Washington; people are wondering about Columbus – 32 Thoughts Podcast
