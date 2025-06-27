rank 16: Justin Carbonneau reportedly available for the Canadiens

This morning, the Canadiens had the 16th and 17th picks of the draft. And for many weeks, we’ve been talking about the various prospects that would be available at these ranks.
And we agree that the club is not unhappy: it certainly wouldn’t have found Dobson at, say, 16th.
However, it took several hours before the deal was made official… but while the Canucks made the 15th pick, the transaction has just been made official.
It’s been a long time coming, but now it’s official.
The Canadiens acquire defenseman Noah Dobson from the New York Islanders in return for forward Emil Heineman and the 16th and 17th picks in the 2025 NHL Draft.
That said, it’s interesting to see who the players available at #16 would have been. And what we notice is that Québécois Justin Carbonneau, heavily linked to the Canadiens in recent weeks, is still available.
If the Habs hadn’t traded their picks, they could have gotten Carbonneau.
Kashawn Aitcheson, another name circulating in Montreal, was the Islanders’ 17th choice. So, in the end, the Islanders got Eklund, Aitcheson and Emil Heineman in return for Noah Dobson.
Eklund and Carbonneau would have been two great picks… but Noah Dobson isn’t half bad either.
But in the end, with Dobson under contract for eight years, the Habs can’t be too sad to have missed their chance to tap into the prospect pool.
Extension
Incidentally, since the deal wasn’t official, the Canadiens posted a message saying the club was on the clock. But of course, it wasn’t… even though the dial went down long before the official announcement.
Our turn ⁰
We’re on the clock
And speaking of the official announcement, Gary Bettman called Luguentz Dort to the podium. The plan, of course, was to have the Québécois announce the Habs’ pick… but in the end, he didn’t say a word, given that it was Bettman who announced the trade.
In short, Dort went out of his way… to press a big red button. Nothing less.
