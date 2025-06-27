Noah Dobson’s wish: to stay in the East

There’s a real sense that a Dobson trade could happen by tonight given the possibility of a first-round pick from tonight being included in the trade. St. Louis, Montreal and Columbus among the teams with interest. https://t.co/ZMurZET4AH – Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) June 27, 2025

On Noah Dobson: have heard this morning his preference is to stay in the Eastern Conference. So keep that in mind as talks around him continue – Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) June 27, 2025

Take a look at our 12 picks Take a look at our 12 picks#GoHabsGo | #RepêchageLNH | #NHLDraft pic.twitter.com/6F8YirqAJB – Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) June 27, 2025

The Noah Dobson file is still in full swing.We know that the Canadiens, who have been the talk of the town since yesterday, are interested in signing him. And the Maritime native is interested in playing in Quebec.The Blues and Blue Jackets are also in the mix.We don’t know how many more teams are involved. But as of yesterday, these are the ones that are attracting the most attention in the Islanders’ player file.Pierre LeBrun doesn’t rule out a trade tonight – including a first-round pick in 2025.And Elliotte Friedman, for his part, has heard that the player would prefer to stay in the East. He’s an Eastern guy who played in the QMJHL and played in New York in his life.So it makes sense.The Blues are in the West. Does this mean that Dobson, who is accustomed to little travel while playing in the Big Apple, would prefer another market? Possibly.Even if he doesn’t have a no-trade clause, he’ll be a restricted free agent in a few days and an unrestricted free agent in a year – if he doesn’t sign by then.He therefore has the power to refuse to sign somewhere long-term, and thus to dampen a team’s ardor. We don’t know if he wants to play in Columbus… but who wants to play there?What we do know is that he wants to play in Montreal. So right now, things are looking good for the Habs.– Hmmm…– Of note.– It’s beautiful, but not as beautiful as the sphere in 2024.