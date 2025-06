Noah Dobson: Mike Matheson told him about Montreal

Credit: Today’s big news in Montreal is the deal that brought Noah Dobson to town. The Canadiens, who gave him an eight-year contract(and took advantage of the fact that Dobson accepted less money to join the Habs), sent Emil Heineman along with the 16th and 17th picks to Long Island. These picks were used to select […]

Noah Dobson addresses the media after being acquired by the Canadiens Noah Dobson addresses the media after being acquired by the Canadiens#GoHabsGo https://t.co/hy4fNyjGrf – Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) June 28, 2025

Noah Dobson says he wanted to sign an extension with the Islanders, but they couldn’t find common ground in contract talks and then focus turned to a trade. The initial desire though was to stay on Long Island: “That was always the goal at the start.” – Arpon Basu (@ArponBasu) June 28, 2025

“People love their hockey in this market, they’re passionate, and the pressure that comes with that is a privilege. To wear the Montreal Canadiens sweater is an honor.” – Noah Dobson – Arpon Basu (@ArponBasu) June 28, 2025

Noah Dobson is getting married Monday. That is one hell of a weekend for him. – Arpon Basu (@ArponBasu) June 28, 2025

Noah Dobson on the Habs: “They took a step forward last season and have some talent in the lineup. It’s exciting to join this young group.”@RDSca – Patrick Friolet (@PFrioletRDS) June 28, 2025

WELCOME TO MONTREAL, NOAH DOBSON WELCOME TO MONTREAL, NOAH DOBSON#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/ZuFCJGLs0C – Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) June 28, 2025

Thank you and best of luck to Heino in New York! Thank you and best of luck in New York, Heino! pic.twitter.com/rkrEGDzybO – Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) June 28, 2025

Today’s big news in Montreal is the deal that brought Noah Dobson to town. The Canadiens, who gave him an eight-year contract (and took advantage of the fact that Dobson accepted less money to join the Habs ), sent Emil Heineman along with the 16th and 17th picks to Long Island.These picks were used to select Victor Eklund and Kashawn Aitcheson.And tonight, the defenseman spoke to the media following the transaction. Here’s what to take away from all this:Dobson was asked if Mike Matheson had told him about Montreal at the last Worlds, when the two guys were teammates. The defenseman replied that he hadn’t at that time… but that Matheson had spoken highly of the Montreal market in the past.It’s a bit ironic when you consider that Matheson could be tased by the arrival of Dobson … but hey.Dobson also mentioned Martin St-Louis as a factor that appealed to him in Montreal. He’s often said that hewhat he’s seeing, and that he’sto be joining such a promising young group.Dobson said that his initial wish was to stay on Long Island. That said, he eventually realized that he wouldn’t necessarily get along with the Isles… and that’s when he became interested in Montreal.He says he didn’t specifically ask for a deal: rather, it was a mutual decision.Dobson isn’t sure yet who he expects to play with in Montreal, but he has recognized what a special talent Lane Hutson is. He’s seen what Hutson is capable of this year, and he’s looking forward to playing on the same defensive brigade as him.I feel like Kaiden Guhle is a much more logical partner for Dobson, but oh well.For Noah Dobson, wearing the Canadiens jersey is an honor. He knows how passionate the fans in town are, and for him, the pressure that comes with the market is a privilege.He knows how to strike the right chords.Earlier in the evening, Dobson also chatted to TVA Sports, and was asked about his French. Dobson says he had a few basics when he played in the QMJHL, but he’s a little rusty today.His goal, though, is to try and pick it up now that he’s in Montreal.At the very end of his press briefing, Dobson revealed to the media that he’s getting married next Monday. It’s been a big week for him, and the next few days are likely to be pretty busy.In fact, he’s set to receive an $11 million signing bonus next Tuesday… and that’s got to feel good, hehe.– That’s right.– Sounds like a dream come true.– The Habs thanked Emil Heineman for his services.– Mathieu Darche confirms he tried to move up in the draft. He was really robbed by James Hagens – A third Québécois drafted in the first round.