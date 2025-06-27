Noah Dobson: Mike Matheson told him about Montreal

Credit: Today’s big news in Montreal is the deal that brought Noah Dobson to town. The Canadiens, who gave him an eight-year contract(and took advantage of the fact that Dobson accepted less money to join the Habs), sent Emil Heineman along with the 16th and 17th picks to Long Island. These picks were used to select […]

Noah Dobson addresses the media after being acquired by the Canadiens Noah Dobson addresses the media after being acquired by the Canadiens#GoHabsGo https://t.co/hy4fNyjGrf – Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) June 28, 2025

Noah Dobson says he wanted to sign an extension with the Islanders, but they couldn’t find common ground in contract talks and then focus turned to a trade. The initial desire though was to stay on Long Island: “That was always the goal at the start.” – Arpon Basu (@ArponBasu) June 28, 2025

“People love their hockey in this market, they’re passionate, and the pressure that comes with that is a privilege. To wear the Montreal Canadiens sweater is an honor.” – Noah Dobson – Arpon Basu (@ArponBasu) June 28, 2025

Noah Dobson is getting married Monday. That is one hell of a weekend for him. – Arpon Basu (@ArponBasu) June 28, 2025

Noah Dobson on the Habs: “They took a step forward last season and have some talent in the lineup. It’s exciting to join this young group.”@RDSca – Patrick Friolet (@PFrioletRDS) June 28, 2025

WELCOME TO MONTREAL, NOAH DOBSON WELCOME TO MONTREAL, NOAH DOBSON#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/ZuFCJGLs0C – Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) June 28, 2025

Thank you and best of luck to Heino in New York! Thank you and best of luck in New York, Heino! pic.twitter.com/rkrEGDzybO – Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) June 28, 2025

Mathieu Darche confirms on ESPN that the @NYIslanders tried to move up, when asked about Hagens. – Greg Wyshynski (@wyshynski) June 28, 2025

Bill Zonnon of the Huskies is pick #22 by the Pittsburgh Penguins. I love this pick! A 3rd QMJHL product. He was traded to the Armada in the last draft. #QMJHL – Mikaël Lalancette (@MikLalancette) June 28, 2025