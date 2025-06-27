Noah Dobson: Mike Matheson told him about Montreal

Noah Dobson addresses the media after being acquired by the Canadiens
Noah Dobson says he wanted to sign an extension with the Islanders, but they couldn’t find common ground in contract talks and then focus turned to a trade. The initial desire though was to stay on Long Island: “That was always the goal at the start.”
“People love their hockey in this market, they’re passionate, and the pressure that comes with that is a privilege. To wear the Montreal Canadiens sweater is an honor.” – Noah Dobson
Noah Dobson is getting married Monday. That is one hell of a weekend for him.
Noah Dobson on the Habs:
“They took a step forward last season and have some talent in the lineup. It’s exciting to join this young group.”@RDSca – Patrick Friolet (@PFrioletRDS) June 28, 2025
WELCOME TO MONTREAL, NOAH DOBSON
WELCOME TO MONTREAL, NOAH DOBSON#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/ZuFCJGLs0C – Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) June 28, 2025
Thank you and best of luck to Heino in New York!
Thank you and best of luck in New York, Heino! pic.twitter.com/rkrEGDzybO – Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) June 28, 2025
