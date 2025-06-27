Skip to content
Noah Dobson had more turnovers than Mike Matheson in 2024-2025
Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Credit: Getty Images
It’s draft day in the NHL. It’s finally here!

Of course, we’ll be watching to see what the Canadiens do with their two first-round picks, since it’s quite possible that the Montreal club won’t draft in the first round twice.

But above all, we’ll be watching to see if David Reinbacher is still a Canadiens prospect tonight.

Because yes, it’s possible that Noah Dobson could become the Canadiens’ next #1 defenseman in the next few hours. His name has been circulating in Montreal in droves sinceword got out that he wants to play here (which is something to consider) and the Habs tabled an offer for his services.

Will it happen? Who knows? After all, the Habs aren’t the only ones who want him… and the Islanders could keep him.

If you ask me, picking up a player of his calibre would be something. And that’s even if he has his flaws – like every hockey player on the planet.

Jean-Nicolas Blanchet, who doesn’t particularly like the idea of him coming to town, reminds us that last year, he had more turnovers than Mike Matheson, who was roundly criticized for this aspect of his game.

The fact that he’s not the toughest of defensemen and the fact that he creates turnovers are two elements that make the Quebecor columnist say that Dobson can’t be the Habs’ #1 defenseman.

These are indeed red flags. Especially in Montreal… and especially if he has to sign a huge contract.

I’m a lot less worried about the Islanders being willing to trade him because, with a year to go before full autonomy, the defenseman has the power to force his departure if he doesn’t want to stay in New York long-term.

And I’m also thinking that if Kent Hughes made an offer to Mathieu Darche (who was, incidentally, a finalist for the Canadiens’ GM job in 2022) for the services of his defenseman, it’s because he knows what it will cost in money (over $10 million a year) to sign Dobson. Don’t let that scare him off.

If the Canadiens can afford to sign a big, top-notch right-handed defenseman who can play offensively and is in the same age group as the captain, I figure it would fill a glaring need in the organization, which wants to turn the corner on its rebuild.

Noah Dobson… Lane Hutson… Kaiden Guhle… that’s three great pieces to win in the long term. No?

Of course, it’s confronting to see David Reinbacher’s name in the rumours since it’s never happened before. But the club hasn’t been intensely linked to a top young veteran like this in recent years.

Clearly, the Habs are working hard – either for Dobson, or for a forward.

I’m not saying you absolutely have to trade Reinbacher, who has recovered nicely from his big injury suffered at camp 2024, because he can also become quite a player. But he doesn’t have Dobson’s offensive upside…

In a market where sellers aren’t plentiful, we’ll see what the Habs decide to do.


