Noah Dobson had more turnovers than Mike Matheson in 2024-2025

QUESTION OF THE DAY IN THE MORNING CLUB: Would you be willing to include David Reinbacher (plus other elements) in a deal for Noah Dobson? #question #clubdumatin #hockey #reinbacher #dobson – BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) June 27, 2025

“I wouldn’t have written this column if a few keen observers far more knowledgeable than me hadn’t also confirmed that my doubts were well-founded about his game …” https://t.co/BhQ6eZ0AZt – TVA Sports (@TVASports) June 27, 2025

I know it’s hard to picture your favourite prospect being included in a trade, but if you can land a player like Noah Dobson you really shouldn’t worry too much about losing a good prospect or two. Dobson has already reached the level you hope the prospects will one day attain. – Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) June 26, 2025

Elliotte Friedman on the 32 Thoughts podcast this morning: “I don’t know if there’s anyone (in the league) trying harder to do things than Montreal.” Mentions Dobson and reiterates that they want to add another forward to play with Demidov. “The Canadiens are aggressive.” – HabsLinks (@HabsLinks) June 27, 2025

overtime

Pierre LeBrun: Potential landing spots for Aaron Ekblad include Utah and Dallas – TSN – NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) June 27, 2025

The Canucks continue to burn the phone lines and may be working deep into the night tonight. They’ve had multiple discussions regarding the 15th overall pick. – David Pagnotta (@TheFourthPeriod) June 27, 2025

Lecavalier posting this pic with Kent an hour ago… either we got Dobson or we were never in it at all pic.twitter.com/WGpRC1VE0m – HFTV (@HFTVSports) June 27, 2025