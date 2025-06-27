Noah Dobson file: the Canadiens’ first two picks at stake

Columbus and Montreal have been discussing their first rounders with teams. Habs have picks 16+17, Blue Jackets have picks 14+20. If a team trades one or both, a roster player may join the package. Voronkov may be in play from CBJ end. https://t.co/TjbuJzmov2
– David Pagnotta (@TheFourthPeriod) June 27, 2025
We’re hearing a lot of names of players who could leave the Canadiens organization, but no one is mentioning Owen Beck.
To receive, you have to give. Let’s stop thinking that a guy like Joshua Roy could help us get Noah Dobson. Beck is one of the.. – Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) June 27, 2025
Friedman on Ehlers (32TP): “A lot of people are pointing to Carolina for him… Washington is looking for a scoring winger, it would be harder for them to do, but he would make a lot of sense there again people kind of wonder about Columbus with all their cap room”
– NHL Watcher (@NHL_Watcher) June 27, 2025
Cole Caufield, Nick Suzuki, Christian Dvorak & Chris Wideman in Scotland pic.twitter.com/qHX0KYmsO0
– /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) June 26, 2025
