Noah Dobson file: the Canadiens’ first two picks at stake
Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Credit: Getty Images
What will it cost the Canadiens to acquire Noah Dobson?

The more time goes by, the more I get the feeling that the Canadiens will be able to keep David Reinbacher in the organization if they get their hands on the top defenseman.

The Austrian is beloved around town.

You should also know that the Islanders would like to draft James Hagens – but not with the first pick, of course. Is moving up in the draft possible?

And to do so, as we’ve been talking about recently, perhaps it would take two first-round picks on our hands. Right now, it’s clear that the Habs’ two picks are in the discussions for Dobson. #ThanksSeanMonahan

If the Islanders’ goal is to move up in the draft (Utah is willing to move at the right price), perhaps the Canadiens’ picks are more attractive than the Columbus club’s.

Adding other elements to convince the Mammoth, of course…

Could it be picks #16 and #17 plus one other item that would get the Habs the 6’4 right-handed defenseman from the Maritimes? Just one of the two picks plus something else? Many scenarios are on the table right now.

Our colleague Maxime Truman just mentioned Owen Beck in a tweet. He’s a name to keep an eye on.

Mathieu Darche must think things are moving fast right now. He’s just hours away from potentially making personnel moves that can really transform the Islanders.

Can he pull it off? We’ll see.


– Nikolaj Ehlers is one to watch.

– They’re not in the rush.

– Luis Robert Jr. in the National East? [MLB Passion]

– José Théodore speaking ill of Carey Price? What a surprise.

