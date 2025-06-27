Noah Dobson accepted less money to play in Montreal

Credit: It’s now official: Noah Dobson is a member of the Montreal Canadiens. It took until 9:20 p.m. for the transaction, which was announced earlier this afternoon, to be officially ratified, but it’s finally done. The club also made official the eight-year deal signed by Dobson. Confirmed in ink! Noah Dobson with the Canadiens until 2033 […]

It’s now official: Noah Dobson is a member of the Montreal Canadiens. It took until 9:20 p.m. for the transaction, which was announced earlier this afternoon, to be officially ratified, but it’s finally done.

Confirmed in ink! Noah Dobson with the Canadiens until 2033 Pen to paper! Noah Dobson is a Hab until 2033

#GoHabsGo | Montblanc Boutique Montréal pic.twitter.com/uO7FZbyIN7 – Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) June 28, 2025

The club also made official the eight-year deal signed by Dobson.

This contract will pay Dobson $9.5 million per year. That’s a lot of money, but for a #1 defenseman with a cap that’s about to skyrocket, it’s not absurd either.

More importantly, it’s less than Dobson’s original demands, when he was negotiating with the Islanders for “more than $10 million” per year. But obviously, Dobson really wanted to play in Montreal… to the point where he accepted less money to come to the city.

Kevin Dubé (Journal de Québec), who spoke to Dobson’s agent, reports this.

Noah Dobson really wanted to play in Montreal. The proof: he was willing to accept less money to make the deal happen.https://t.co/7DmFxmZkYL – Kevin Dubé (@KDubeJDQ) June 28, 2025

Dobson’s agent, Québécois Olivier Fortier, noted how much the defenseman dreamed of playing in Montreal. For him, playing for the Canadiens is something special… and he really likes what the Habs are building.

So he agreed to leave money on the table to join a team he really wanted to join… and even Kent Hughes admits it made the difference in the matter.

“We were Noah’s 1st choice and that made the difference more than anything else” – Hughes to @TVASports – Nicolas Cloutier (@NCloutierTVA) June 28, 2025

It’s no secret that players all over the league are taking notice of what’s going on in Montreal. The club boasts a promising young core, a highly respected head coach and a fan base that, when the club is doing well, is second to none across the NHL.

And clearly, all this spoke to Dobson. Let’s see if he’s the first of many to leave money on the table to join what’s happening in Montreal.

Extension

In addition to Emil Heineman, the Islanders selected Victor Eklund and Kashawn Aitcheson with the picks obtained in the Dobson transaction.

Justin Carbonneau was still available… but in the end, he was drafted 19th overall by the St. Louis Blues.