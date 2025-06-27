Meet Noah Dobson, the Montreal Canadiens’ new #1 defenseman

It’s the big news of the day in Montreal.

The Canadiens have acquired the services of Noah Dobson, and the defenseman arrives in Montreal with an eight-year contract ($9.5 million per season) in his pocket.

But… for those less familiar with him, who is Noah Dobson?

Dobson was selected in 2018 by the Islanders with the 12th overall pick in the draft.Even before he was drafted, we knew he had potential.

We’re talking about a 6’4 (!), 194-pound defenseman with undeniable offensive talent. Dobson has already collected 70 points in a single NHL season (23-24) and also has two seasons of 49 and 51 points behind the tie.

He’s been the Islanders’ general for a few years now, and with the right people around him in Montreal, chances are he’ll be able to improve even more.

But Dobson also has leadership qualities because he wore a letter on his jersey in junior, when he played for the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies.

He was assistant captain in the 16-17 season… and then became team captain the following year.

That proves he’s a good team player, too. And we know that in Montreal, culture is important and the guys like to hang out together off the ice. He’s 25 years old and he’ll be able to fit in well with the rest of the group, which is also quite young.

There may be one particular flaw in Dobson’s game, and that’s on the defensive end. He’s not necessarily recognized as the best player in his zone, but his offensive talent goes some way to offsetting this problem.

That said, Dobson has improved defensively in recent years, and the Canadiens’ coaches are sure to help him get better. If he really comes into his own, the Canadiens will have a damn fine defender on their hands… and he’ll help the Habs on many levels.

Seeing him in a Canadiens uniform with all the other talented players in Montreal really feels like it’s going to be something special. Because Dobson has what it takes to help the Habs in the long term, and because we know that there are already some (very) good players in the Montreal line-up.

Extension

Promising, at least.In the end, the Canadiens will have traded Tyler Toffoli, two first-round picks for Noah Dobson and Filip Mesar.Why do I say that?

Because the Canadiens traded Toffoli to the Flames for Emil Heineman and a first-round pick – who became Filip Mesar.

Heineman now finds himself on Long Island with the Canadiens’ two first-round picks in 2025.

Once again, Kent Hughes looks like a genius.