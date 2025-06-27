Matthew Schaefer in tears after being drafted first overall by the Islanders

The New York Islanders select Matthew Schaefer with the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NHL Draft.
Special and emotional moment for Matthew Schaefer.
Pertinent to tonight's #NHLDraft, new draftee signing rules:
Drafted at age 18, teams will hold rights to that player until the fourth June 1 after Draft.
Drafted age 19, teams will hold rights until third June 1 after Draft.
If in NCAA at expiration, rights extended until..
Part of new CBA: Neck guards will be mandatory for all new players entering in 2026-27 and beyond.
Players with one game played prior to 2026-27 will be grandfathered in and not mandatory.