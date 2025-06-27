Matthew Schaefer in tears after being drafted first overall by the Islanders

Credit: It’s draft night in the NHL… and for the first time since 2021, the Habs aren’t in the top-5. As a result, we’ve been following the big names a little less closely around town… but there are still some very nice prospects this year. And at the top of the list, just about everyone expected […]

The New York Islanders select Matthew Schaefer with the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NHL Draft. – Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) June 27, 2025

In Overtime

Pertinent to tonight’s #NHLDraft, new draftee signing rules: > Drafted at age 18, teams will hold rights to that player until the fourth June 1 after Draft.

> Drafted age 19, teams will hold rights until third June 1 after Draft.

> If in NCAA at expiration, rights extended until.. – Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) June 27, 2025

Part of new CBA: Neck guards will be mandatory for all new players entering in 2026-27 and beyond. Players with one game played prior to 2026-27 will be grandfathered in and not mandatory. – Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) June 27, 2025

It’s draft night in the NHL… and for the first time since 2021, the Habs aren’t in the top-5. As a result, we’ve been following the big names a little less closely around town… but there are still some very nice prospects this year.And at the top of the list, just about everyone expected the Islanders to select Matthew Schaefer. The defenseman was unanimously seen as the best prospect of the crop, and was the logical choice.So it came as no surprise that the Islanders selected him at the very top of the draft tonight.That said, there was also a touching moment, as Schaefer broke down in tears after being drafted. We know he lost his mother to a battle with cancer, and the mother of his host family in junior has also passed away in the last year.He was understandably emotional. In fact, he kissed a ribbon on his jersey in tribute to the fight against cancer.With the departure of Noah Dobson today, the Islanders need a new #1 defenseman of the future… and in Schaefer, they have a nice project. The defenseman is a special prospect, and has the potential to be a true blue-line general.At least, that’s what Mathieu Darche and the Islanders are hoping.In 2024-25, Schaefer was limited to 17 games in the OHL, but still collected 22 points. The 6-foot-2 left-handed defenseman also played two games in the CMJ, collecting two points.It’s a safe bet that the Islanders won’t regret this choice.We’ll now see if the club can move up in the top-10 to select Long Island native James Hagens. We know that local fans are really hoping to see Mathieu Darche pull this one off… and it would help the Noah Dobson trade go down a bit easier.To be continued.– Sam Bennett is in Florida to stay.– Of note.– New collective agreement: from 2026-27, all players making their NHL debut will be required to wear neck protection. Those who have played at least one game by the end of next season will not have to.