Skip to content
Your daily dose of hockey
News

Logan Mailloux subscribes to the Islanders’ Instagram account
Marc-Olivier Cook
Logan Mailloux subscribes to the Islanders’ Instagram account
Credit: Getty Images

With all the noise surrounding the Islanders and the Canadiens right now, there’s a lot of excitement in Montreal.

Acquiring a player like Noah Dobson turns out to be a really interesting possibility for the Canadiens and their fans, after all.

And as of this morning, the matter is taking on ever greater importance

We don’t know if a deal is going to happen, and we don’t know what the price would be to get the Long Island defenseman out.

But…

While it may just be coincidence, it’s still relevant to know that a guy like Logan Mailloux follows the Islanders’ club-school on Instagram.

Then again, maybe it’s just coincidence.

But if it is, we’re really talking about a strange coincidence…

If Mailloux has been following the Bridgeport Islanders on Instagram for a while, you have to wonder why.

And if Mailloux has been following the Bridgeport Islanders on Instagram for just recently… you might also wonder why.

But it’s easy to link Mailloux’s name to that of the Islanders.

In fact, the right-handed defenseman is one of the Montreal organization’s good prospects… and we know he could be used in a package to pick up a quality player.

Is that quality player Noah Dobson?

If the Canadiens do indeed trade Mailloux, he would join a long list of defensemen who have been traded to Montreal since the arrival of Kent Hughes. Jordan Harris, Alexander Romanov, Johnathan Kovacevic… These guys are no longer with the organization.

If you traded Mailloux to Long Island, you’d have a defenseman going the other way… but hey.

Still, it’s special to note.

And it’s also special to see Mailloux subscribed to the club-school of the team that is currently attracting the most attention in Montreal…


Overtime

– Logical.

– Can’t wait for tonight.

– Rumors in the MLB.

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share
Copied!
More Content