We wondered what was going to happen with John Tavares.In fact, we knew he wanted to sign a new contract in Toronto, but that there were some complications in the negotiations.

But now it’s done. The veteran has agreed with the Leafs on the terms of a four-year contract extension.

And what’s interesting is that his contract salary will help the Leafs.

Tavares will earn $4.38 million per season… and clearly, he agreed to take a pay cut to stay where he wanted to play.

A good contract for the Leafs, then:

More details to come…