This afternoon, Noah Dobson was traded to the Canadiens. And in return, the Habs sent the 16th and 17th picks to the Islanders.

That said, these two picks had a specific purpose: to be used by the Islanders to try to climb into the top-10… and go after James Hagens.

We know he’s a Long Islander, and Islanders fans were hoping for a big coup from their team.

Hagens was drafted seventh overall… but the Boston Bruins drafted him instead.

So the Islanders missed out… and Happy Gilmore is to blame, hehe.

Happy Gilmour is in the NHL draft! pic.twitter.com/8EgC7Ir4BN – TVA Sports (@TVASports) June 28, 2025

