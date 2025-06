Kent Hughes and Vinny Lecavalier having fun after negotiating all day with Mathieu Darche before the draft pic.twitter.com/cYK7EQKTVn – Rizzlane Hutson (@OhMyHutson) June 27, 2025

We’re hearing a lot of names of players who could leave the Canadiens organization, but no one is mentioning Owen Beck. To receive, you have to give. Let’s stop thinking that a guy like Joshua Roy could help us get Noah Dobson. Beck is one of the.. – Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) June 27, 2025

How are things in Montreal?The Canadiens acquired Noah Dobson in the final minutes. This is (by far) the biggest buyer’s transaction for Kent Hughes since he became an NHL GM.In return for Dobson, who signed for $9.5 million a year over eight years (2025 to 2033) and becomes the organization’s highest-paid active player, the Habs gave up their two first-round draft picks tonight and Emil Heineman.The fact that David Reinbacher and Logan Mailloux are still in Montreal is good news.Of course, we’ll have to see what Mathieu Darche does with his new draft picks (he could move up to get a top pick, for example) before we can judge the transaction.But the Heineman tip is a judgment call. We know what kind of player he is.But did you know that before talking about Emil Heineman, Mathieu Darche and Kent Hughes discussed another young player on the heels of today’s very big deal?According to our information, the Canadiens first offered Owen Beck to the Islanders. The Islanders asked for Emil Heineman instead – and evidently, the Canadiens said yes.Owen Beck is the 33rd overall pick in 2022… so he’s practically a first choice.So, logically, the Canadiens and Islanders like Heineman better than Beck. Heineman is in his fourth NHL organization and has scored twice since January 2025.Is Beck’s stock that low?By necessity, Heineman’s departure opens another door to the bottom-6. Kent Hughes will surely be looking to improve his offensive top-6, which could create a surplus of forwards on the wings.Stay tuned…