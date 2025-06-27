Draft: Rob Ramage and Chantal Machabée in Los Angeles, all the decision-makers at the Bell Centre

Credit: Only a few hours remain before we find out which players will be selected in the first round by an NHL team. As you know, this year, only eligible players, their agent(s) and their families will be in Los Angeles to attend the event in person. Only a few representatives from each organization will be […]

Only a few hours remain before we find out which players will be selected in the first round by an NHL team.As you know, this year, only eligible players, their agent(s) and their families will be in Los Angeles to attend the event in person. Only a few representatives from each organization will be on hand at the Peacock Theater.

The Canadiens have decided to send Rob Ramage, Director of Player Development, to represent the organization. He will be accompanied by Chantal Machabée and his right-hand man, Timothy Gagnon, to help coordinate media coverage.

All other members of the organization will be based in Montreal, in the Canadiens’ dressing room at the Bell Centre. And let’s just say that the club’s temporary facilities are splendid.

The Canadiens know how to do things big.

The vests of Juraj Slafkovsky, Cole Caufield, Lane Hutson, Kaiden Guhle, Nick Suzuki and David Reinbacher – all players drafted by the organization except the captain – can be seen in background. Does this mean Rhino will NOT be traded for Noah Dobson in the next few hours?

Not necessarily! It doesn’t take long to unhook and replace a vest on a hanger..

It’s worth noting that, once drafted, each youngster will meet members of his new virtual management team this evening.

Let’s not forget that this idea of decentralized drafting to save costs doesn’t appeal to many people, and that according to what we’re hearing, the draft will return to its usual face-to-face format as of next year.