Lecavalier posting this pic with Kent an hour ago… either we got Dobson or we were never in it at all pic.twitter.com/WGpRC1VE0m – HFTV (@HFTVSports) June 27, 2025

Word around the campfire is that Montreal appears far more confident than Columbus that they’ll win the Noah Dobson sweepstakes. – Cam Robinson (@Hockey_Robinson) June 27, 2025

Also believed the extension would come in under 10M per. – Cam Robinson (@Hockey_Robinson) June 27, 2025

The issue of the moment in Montreal is Noah Dobson.Whether the Canadiens will come out on top is anyone’s guess. Remember, it’s just between the Blue Jackets and the Canadiens, at the time of writing.Was it Kent Hughes or Went Wughes who showed up at the Bell Centre this morning?Obviously, at this point, we know it could go either way. So we’ll wait and see if the Habs transform their organization today.And the question is, does the Habs like their chances? And according to Cam Robinson, currently in Los Angeles, the answer is: yes, the Habs are more confident than the Blue Jackets.For what it’s worth, it doesn’t mean that Kent Hughes knows the Ohio club’s offer… and it does mean what it means, since we’ve heard through the grapevine that the Habs’ offer isn’t the most substantial at the moment.But that can change quickly.Don’t forget that Dobson also has a say. If he decides he no longer wants to sign for Columbus or Montreal, the Islanders could be out of the running.And that’s even if both teams are surely willing to sign him for less than $10 million a year, which would be the asking price right now.It’s worth noting that Dobson isn’t exactly Patrick Roy’s style of player. The relationship between the two men is one reason why the defenseman would like to make a fresh start.Would it be better with Martin St-Louis?