Dobson acquisition: What does it mean for Matheson?

Kent Hughes has pulled a rabbit out of his hat.

The Canadiens’ GM managed to acquire Noah Dobson in return for Emil Heineman and the Canadiens’ two first-round picks for tonight’s draft.

A real tour de force.

But now, if we think a little further ahead… the acquisition of Dobson changes a few things in Montreal.

And here, I’m thinking especially of Mike Matheson’s future with the Canadiens.

After all, his role wasn’t as important after the arrival of Lane Hutson. And with the addition of an established #1 defenseman like Dobson… Matheson loses a bit of importance in the Canadiens’ line-up.

We know that the defenseman spoke to Habs executives at the Buffalo combine and had a nice chat with Kent Hughes and Jeff Gorton. But… the longer this goes on, the more likely it is that Matheson won’t be playing in Montreal for much longer.

Remember, he only has one year left on his contract…

Could Matheson be used as bait in another transaction at some point?Possibly.

Because in reality, maybe there won’t be room for him in Montreal. Hutson, Dobson… and then there’s Kaiden Guhle, who’s becoming more and more important to the Canadiens’ roster.

Having Matheson as #4 defenseman… is it really worth it? Let’s not forget that the Canadiens also have guys like Jayden Struble, Arber Xhekaj, Alexandre Carrier, Logan Mailloux, David Reinbacher…

If Matheson is worth something on the market right now, now might be a good time to take advantage of that value. And if Kent Hughes is interested in getting some offensive help… maybe Matheson can be used as a decoy for a trade.

The defenseman’s file is one to watch, to put it another way.

