Christian Dvorak could be on the market for 3 to 5 years this summer

Christian Dvorak has no contract for next season.

We don’t necessarily expect him to be back in Montreal either. The center is likely to test the free agent market, and the chances of him leaving are there.

Seeing him stay in Montreal isn’t impossible, but hey.

We’re talking about Dvorak today because, according to Andy Strickland, there will be interest in his services this summer.

Strickland claims that “several” teams will be ready to offer him a three- to five-year contract… which would be a great opportunity for Dvorak.

Christian Dvorak will have more interest than people realize. Several teams will offer in the 3-5 year range. 12 goals, 33 points with Montreal last season. – Andy Strickland (@andystrickland) June 27, 2025

He hasn’t necessarily had much success in Montreal, but he does have a certain reputation around the NHL.

And so he should.

Dvorak, after all, can help a club because he has defensive qualities. He’s good in the face-off circle, and he can be useful on the short-handed too, because he’s responsible in his own zone.

On a 3rd line… he’s got his place and he’s in the right chair.

I have a feeling that Dvorak could really help a Stanley Cup contender because he has the tools to do it. Reliable players like him go a bit under the radar sometimes… but we saw just how important D-Vo was to the Canadiens during the team’s playoff push last season.

At a respectable price… Christian Dvorak could become an interesting option for a club that wants to go all the way.

