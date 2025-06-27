Caleb Desnoyers selected by Mammoth in fourth place

Credit: On draft night, we were keeping a close eye on Québécois Caleb Desnoyers. He was one of the most promising prospects of the draft… and he was seen as a player who would be drafted in the top-5. We know the Habs liked him… but for the first time since 2021, the club didn’t hold […]

On draft night, we were keeping a close eye on Québécois Caleb Desnoyers. He was one of the most promising prospects of the draft… and he was seen as a player who would be drafted in the top-5.

We know the Habs liked him… but for the first time since 2021, the club didn’t hold a top-5 pick.

And after the first three picks of the draft, we knew Desnoyers had a chance of being selected…

And that’s exactly what happened: Desnoyers was the Mammoth’s fourth-round pick.

Tony Finau, a professional golfer, announced the pick… and he butchered Desnoyers’ name quite a bit, as did the city of Moncton.

First pick as the Utah Mammoth: Caleb Desnoyers #NHLDraft pic.twitter.com/XvVJoHDfil – Hockey on Fanatics View (@NHLHockeyFV) June 27, 2025

We know that the Canadiens would have liked to get Desnoyers, and we also know that this pick was available.

That said, without the 16th and 17th picks, it wasn’t going to be easy to move up, especially since the Habs don’t really have any established NHL players to trade to the Mammoth.

More details to come…