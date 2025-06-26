The Wild offered Marco Rossi and were ready to add picks / prospects for JJ Peterka

The Sabres traded JJ Peterka last night.

The 23-year-old German will continue his career with the Utah Mammoth. But… in Buffalo, there’s a bit of a hue and cry, because fans aren’t really happy with the return they got (Josh Doan and Michael Kesselring) for Peterka, who has enormous potential.

And that’s normal…

Sabres fans will probably go crazy knowing there was a better offer on the table.

After all, according to Michael Russo(The Athletic)… the Wild offered Marco Rossi and were willing to add picks / prospects to acquire Peterka.

The Wild offered center Marco Rossi as a starting point in any package and were willing to include another roster player and/or prospects and picks. – Michael Russo

Why did the Sabres say no?

Because they weren’t interested in picking up “another” little player.

So, instead, they got a guy who seems destined to play on the third line in Josh Doan… and a big 25-year-old right-handed defenseman in Michael Kesselring who fills a certain need on the defensive brigade.

Meh…

What I’m hearing about the Wild: Offer for JJ Peterka, latest on the Marco Rossi market, morehttps://t.co/t4ZmIpYFrS – Michael Russo (@RussoHockey) June 26, 2025

I’m having a little trouble understanding the Sabres’ plan.

Because, in reality, JJ Peterka had great value on the market and Kevyn Adams (GM) wasn’t able to take full advantage of it.

He should have done everything he could to maximize his player’s value, but that’s not what happened in the end.

And now… as usual, the Sabres look a little crazy in all this.

On the other side of the coin, Bill Armstrong looks like a genius right now because he managed to pick up a top-6 player without necessarily emptying his club.

And the Mammoth, on paper, is really starting to look like a great team. Especially since there are other youngsters on the way like Daniil But, Tij Iginla, Cole Beaudoin, Dmitry Simashev, Maveric Lamoureux…

Will the @utahmammoth make the #StanleyCup Playoffs next season with JJ Peterka in the fold? pic.twitter.com/04U7pjJYsx – NHL (@NHL) June 26, 2025

I don’t think we can call this trade a win-win for both parties.

But hey. If the Sabres are happy with what they got in return for a promising 23-year-old winger who scored 68 points (27 goals) in 77 games in his third full NHL season… so be it.

