The Habs have made an offer for Noah Dobson

It’s no longer a secret.
According to Kevin Dubé of the Journal de Québec… The Canadiens have made a “formal” offer for Dobson on Long Island.
Noah Dobson in Montreal?
Let’s wait and see.
Here’s what we know about the talks between the Habs and Islanders.https://t.co/HMaMhrY0Fr
– Kevin Dubé (@KDubeJDQ) June 26, 2025
What’s the offer?
We don’t know.
But… if there is a deal, it’s going to be expensive because Noah Dobson is established as a #1 defenseman in the National League. He’s 25 years old, he throws right-handed… and defenders like him aren’t exactly a dime a dozen these days.
That said, could we see a guy like David Reinbacher being included in a deal to bring Dobson to Montreal? On paper, it makes sense… even if the Canadiens really like Reinbacher, as Nicolas Cloutier points out on X :
The Canadiens really like David Reinbacher.
The year they selected him 5th, I can confirm that several NHL teams tried to get the Habs’ pick in order to claim the Austrian defenseman. We never bit.
The Peterka trade was..
– Nicolas Cloutier (@NCloutierTVA) June 26, 2025
They’re (really) not the same thing. And at 25, Dobson could help the Canadiens in the long run – as Reinbacher would have done in the end.
That said, right now, there’s lots and lots of talk about Noah Dobson and the Canadiens. Marco D’Amico and Anthony Martineau talked about it on X today: the Habs are in the running for the defenseman.
And according to D’Amico (BPM Sports)… the Habs are even among the three most aggressive clubs in the defenseman’s file:
“The Canadiens are among the three most aggressive teams to acquire Noah Dobson!” – @mndamico #ch #Habs #dobson pic.twitter.com/3czcp28oYA
– BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) June 26, 2025
There it is again: that doesn’t mean a deal will happen by tonight, or even tomorrow.
But the longer this goes on… the more we understand that the Canadiens are really involved in this matter. Which is exciting, given the talent of a player like Noah Dobson.
