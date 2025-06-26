Skip to content
Marc-Olivier Cook
The Habs have made an offer for Noah Dobson
Credit: Getty Images
The Canadiens are trying to improve their team.

It’s no longer a secret.

And today, Noah Dobson is a popular name in town. The Islanders defenseman is on the market on Long Island, and the Canadiens are interested in him.

But it goes even further than that.

According to Kevin Dubé of the Journal de Québec… The Canadiens have made a “formal” offer for Dobson on Long Island.

The journalist published a text on the subject.

What’s the offer?

We don’t know.

Nor do we know whether the Islanders will decide to accept the offer in question.

But… if there is a deal, it’s going to be expensive because Noah Dobson is established as a #1 defenseman in the National League. He’s 25 years old, he throws right-handed… and defenders like him aren’t exactly a dime a dozen these days.

That said, could we see a guy like David Reinbacher being included in a deal to bring Dobson to Montreal? On paper, it makes sense… even if the Canadiens really like Reinbacher, as Nicolas Cloutier points out on X :

Making a package that involves Reinbacher to get Dobson out of Long Island makes sense.

But why?

Because Dobson has already proven himself, while Reinbacher has good potential.

They’re (really) not the same thing. And at 25, Dobson could help the Canadiens in the long run – as Reinbacher would have done in the end.

That said, right now, there’s lots and lots of talk about Noah Dobson and the Canadiens. Marco D’Amico and Anthony Martineau talked about it on X today: the Habs are in the running for the defenseman.

And according to D’Amico (BPM Sports)… the Habs are even among the three most aggressive clubs in the defenseman’s file:

There it is again: that doesn’t mean a deal will happen by tonight, or even tomorrow.

But the longer this goes on… the more we understand that the Canadiens are really involved in this matter. Which is exciting, given the talent of a player like Noah Dobson.


