Noah Dobson: the Islanders offered him to the Sabres for JJ Peterka
Félix Forget
Right now in Montreal, all eyes are on Long Island. The Habs have made a formal offer to acquire defenseman Noah Dobson in a trade… and we know he wants to join the Habs.

The question is also whether Kent Hughes is prepared to pay him more than $10 million a year… but that won’t matter if the Islanders decide to send him elsewhere.

We know that the Islanders are currently looking to trade Dobson. Contract negotiations don’t seem to be progressing between the player and his team, so Mathieu Darche is testing the market to see what’s available.

Interestingly, earlier today, Frank Seravalli discussed the JJ Peterka trade during today’s episode of Daily Faceoff Live… and what we learn is that, at one point, the Islanders were interested in Peterka.

And among the names the Islanders threw into the discussions was that of… Noah Dobson.

We also learn that according to Seravalli, Jordan Kyrou(who has also been a popular name in Montreal today) has been put on the table for Peterka. There was also an offer including two first-round picks and two players currently on an active NHL roster, but it was turned down.

I don’t necessarily have the impression that it was the Habs who made that offer (even though they have two first-round picks), but hey.

And when you add in the Wild’s offer, in which Marco Rossi was an important piece, you realize that the Sabres passed on some big talent by trading Peterka. Michael Kesselring isn’t a bad player, but it doesn’t sell dreams either.

Getting back to Dobson, you have to wonder how far those talks went. It’s conceivable that Dobson, who is a year away from full autonomy, may not have been particularly interested in signing long-term with the Sabres, which could certainly have diminished interest in Buffalo.

But what is clear is that it wasn’t just today that Dobson began to be shopped around on Long Island. Let’s see if he ultimately ends up in Montreal.


Overtime

– I’d be surprised if both players were part of the negotiations. Especially if David Reinbacher is already there

– Less than 24 hours until the NHL draft begins.

Ah.

– Justin Sourdif traded to Capitals.

– Evander Kane has arrived in Vancouver.

