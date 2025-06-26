Noah Dobson: Montreal tops his list of destinations

Noah Dobson is the hot topic in Montreal. The defenseman, who is at the heart of trade rumours, doesn’t seem to be on track to agree to a long-term deal with the Islanders.
And with Matthew Schaefer arriving on Long Island tomorrow, the Islanders suddenly have the muscle to trade Dobson if he’s too greedy for their liking.
You can be sure that if Noah Dobson is traded to the Montreal Canadiens, David Reinbacher will go to New York.
You can be sure that if Noah Dobson is traded to the Montreal Canadiens, David Reinbacher will go to New York.@BPMSportsRadio pic.twitter.com/LR2unEYFhc
– David Ettedgui (@EttedguiDavid) June 26, 2025
What we’ve just learned from Anthony Martineau(TVA Sports) is that Dobson has a list of destinations he’d like to play for.
It may not change anything in the end, but @mndamico and I have learned that Dobson would have Montreal at the top of his list if he could choose among the interested parties himself.
That’s not the case in the end, but it still says a lot about what MTL players think. https://t.co/Ll3VBNCIq1
– Anthony Martineau (@Antho_Martineau) June 26, 2025
The thing to remember is that Dobson doesn’t have a no-trade clause. So he can’t decide where he’ll go… but he has leverage nonetheless.
You might think it’s not “Montreal or nothing” for Dobson, and maybe it makes sense to think he’s open to initialing a long-term deal with the Blue Jackets or Blues, which are other teams coming back into the picture.
But if it were up to him, he’d go to Montreal. And that says a lot about how much he loves what’s going on with the Canadiens.
Extension
Let’s hope it’s not déjà vu in Montreal.