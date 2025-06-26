Noah Dobson: Montreal tops his list of destinations

Noah Dobson is the hot topic in Montreal. The defenseman, who is at the heart of trade rumours, doesn’t seem to be on track to agree to a long-term deal with the Islanders.

And with Matthew Schaefer arriving on Long Island tomorrow, the Islanders suddenly have the muscle to trade Dobson if he’s too greedy for their liking.

You can be sure that if Noah Dobson is traded to the Montreal Canadiens, David Reinbacher will go to New York. You can be sure that if Noah Dobson is traded to the Montreal Canadiens, David Reinbacher will go to New York.@BPMSportsRadio pic.twitter.com/LR2unEYFhc – David Ettedgui (@EttedguiDavid) June 26, 2025

What we do know is that the Habs have made a formal offer for his services. And according to David Ettedgui, David Reinbacher is probably part of that offer.

What we’ve just learned from Anthony Martineau(TVA Sports) is that Dobson has a list of destinations he’d like to play for.

It may not change anything in the end, but @mndamico and I have learned that Dobson would have Montreal at the top of his list if he could choose among the interested parties himself. That’s not the case in the end, but it still says a lot about what MTL players think. https://t.co/Ll3VBNCIq1 – Anthony Martineau (@Antho_Martineau) June 26, 2025

And the Habs are at the very top of that list.

The thing to remember is that Dobson doesn’t have a no-trade clause. So he can’t decide where he’ll go… but he has leverage nonetheless.

After all, no team is going to pick him up without signing him long-term. And if he really wants to go to Montreal, he can refuse to sign elsewhere.

You might think it’s not “Montreal or nothing” for Dobson, and maybe it makes sense to think he’s open to initialing a long-term deal with the Blue Jackets or Blues, which are other teams coming back into the picture.

But if it were up to him, he’d go to Montreal. And that says a lot about how much he loves what’s going on with the Canadiens.

Extension

In the past, Pierre-Luc Dubois was also in a similar situation. He was hoping to join the Habs, but in the end, he agreed to sign with the Kings, where he was traded.

Let’s hope it’s not déjà vu in Montreal.