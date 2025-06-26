Noah Dobson: don’t rule out a three-team deal if he joins the Habs

Y’all wouldn’t believe the stuff that’s floating around out there right now.
If even a fraction of it happens, we’re shaping up for a very fun Friday. – Cam Robinson (@Hockey_Robinson) June 26, 2025
We’ve seen some moves in Draft Week, but there’s more to come! @KatePettersen_ & I discuss the Isles plans with Dobson & Pageau, plus:
– Habs looking to add
– Canucks & Demko/Garland contracts
– Caps extension talk
– Byram trade chat
– Leafs making progress with Tavares/Knies pic.twitter.com/460FQMpK8j
– David Pagnotta (@TheFourthPeriod) June 27, 2025
Utah could trade the fourth overall pick, and several teams are interested. All indications are that the team wants an active player in return. @TVASports
– Renaud Lavoie (@renlavoietva) June 26, 2025
Overtime
Hearing Nikolaj Ehlers has informed the Jets he will go to free agency on July 1
Door not closed on Manitoba, but will test the market – Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) June 26, 2025
Brad Treliving on Mitch Marner: “I’d probably describe it, unless there’s a significant change here, I would anticipate that he’s going to hit the market.”
– Jonas Siegel (@jonassiegel) June 26, 2025
It’s almost confirmed! https://t.co/Y6Yhew8apA
– TVA Sports (@TVASports) June 26, 2025
LeBrun on OverDrive says new CBA will not kick in until Sept 2026, so if McDavid re-signs before then he can still re-sign for 8 years, but LeBrun does not believe McDavid will re-sign for 8 years anyhow, feels he will take a shorter term deal.
– NHL Watcher (@NHL_Watcher) June 26, 2025
Nick Kypreos: Vegas “have a few choices to unload” cap space, Nicolas Roy would be one of them – SN 590
– NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) June 26, 2025