Noah Dobson: don’t rule out a three-team deal if he joins the Habs

Credit: The NHL amateur draft is less than 24 hours away. The league’s 32 teams are in their final preparations for what could be a very, very big day tomorrow. People on the ground, at least, are under the impression that things could get pretty shaky tomorrow. Y’all wouldn’t believe the stuff that’s floating around out […]

Y’all wouldn’t believe the stuff that’s floating around out there right now. If even a fraction of it happens, we’re shaping up for a very fun Friday. – Cam Robinson (@Hockey_Robinson) June 26, 2025

We’ve seen some moves in Draft Week, but there’s more to come! @KatePettersen_ & I discuss the Isles plans with Dobson & Pageau, plus:

– Habs looking to add

– Canucks & Demko/Garland contracts

– Caps extension talk

– Byram trade chat

– Leafs making progress with Tavares/Knies pic.twitter.com/460FQMpK8j – David Pagnotta (@TheFourthPeriod) June 27, 2025

Utah could trade the fourth overall pick, and several teams are interested. All indications are that the team wants an active player in return. @TVASports – Renaud Lavoie (@renlavoietva) June 26, 2025

Overtime

Hearing Nikolaj Ehlers has informed the Jets he will go to free agency on July 1 Door not closed on Manitoba, but will test the market – Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) June 26, 2025

Brad Treliving on Mitch Marner: “I’d probably describe it, unless there’s a significant change here, I would anticipate that he’s going to hit the market.” – Jonas Siegel (@jonassiegel) June 26, 2025

LeBrun on OverDrive says new CBA will not kick in until Sept 2026, so if McDavid re-signs before then he can still re-sign for 8 years, but LeBrun does not believe McDavid will re-sign for 8 years anyhow, feels he will take a shorter term deal. – NHL Watcher (@NHL_Watcher) June 26, 2025

Nick Kypreos: Vegas “have a few choices to unload” cap space, Nicolas Roy would be one of them – SN 590 – NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) June 26, 2025