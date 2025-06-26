New collective agreement: big announcement tomorrow

Skip to content
Great news for hockey fans.

Unlike a sport like baseball, which is undoubtedly headed for a union war over the next few years, the NHL and the Players’ Association have decided to go the other way.

According to Frank Seravalli(DFO), as early as tomorrow (just before the draft), plans for a contract extension of the collective agreement should be announced. #GoodNews

Making sure we don’t have a union war is, let’s just say, a good thing.

But why? Not only because it’s fun to listen to hockey, but also because the league is finally coming out of the financial aftermath of the pandemic.

A work stoppage would have been counterproductive. But here, until September 2030, it won’t be a problem.

This means that projects like the 2028 World Cup can go ahead. On that subject, cities that want to apply can start doing so now.

What’s important to note about the new collective agreement?

The first thing to note is that the seasons will indeed last 84 games. We’ve been talking about it for a while, but now it’s officially here to stay.

Contracts will last six or seven years – not seven or eight – depending on whether a player stays with his team or decides to test his value on the independent market.

I like that.

There will be a salary cap in the playoffs, a standardized system for prospects’ rights (22 years for everyone instead of two years for the CHL guys and four years for the NCAA), an end to deferred money on contracts and a clear system for emergency goaltending.

Oh, and no more restrictions on what you can wear to the arena. I think it’s a shame, since I think it helps establish a work mentality before games, but I understand why guys can now dress as badly as they want.


